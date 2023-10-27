On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Oct 27, 2023, 11:05 AM

Arches National Park...

Arches National Park

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

MOAB — Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks after turning to a timed-entry pilot program over the past two peak tourism periods.

The second year of the program is scheduled to end next week, but the first two years were determined to be “successful” when it came to reducing traffic congestion and distributing visitation throughout the day, which is improving visitor experiences, park officials asserted Tuesday.

While the program has helped reach those goals, park officials are now seeking feedback as they work on “long-term strategies” to best handle overcrowding in the park. Brendan Bray, the park’s acting superintendent, said he and other leaders want to know what parts of the two-year program worked and what didn’t, and what people want to see in the future as they visit the park.

“Our goal in this process comes back to providing predictable, safe and efficient access to a variety of high-quality experiences for visitors while ensuring that what makes Arches so special is protected future generations,” he said in a statement.

Arches National Park first announced the timed-entry program at the end of 2021, as it sought solutions to overcrowding in the park. The main problem was that there would be days when people arrived in droves at the same time, and the park had to temporarily shut down because there wasn’t enough space for all the cars.

While visitation is up 73% over the past decade, this issue reached a breaking point in 2021, as a record 1.8 million people visited the park throughout the year.

The timed-entry system was billed as a solution to this because it requires a time when people enter the park on a set day during the busiest months of the year, so visitors aren’t all at the park at the same time. Visitation did drop back down to almost 1.5 million last year, although most Utah parks experienced drops in visitation in 2022.

Yet officials say the program has seemed to work based on data and park feedback to this point. They wrote in a newsletter this week that they will consider “previous actions, studies and stakeholder engagement,” as well as public comment as they now look at a more permanent plan, though.

They did not say when the plan will be implemented or if it will be different from the 2024 operational plan.

The park’s website lists four main questions that officials want people to consider as they provide public comment, including what other strategies could help reach the same goal as the timed-entry program.

All public comments can be made through the National Park Service website before the period wraps up at the end of Dec. 1.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Gondola rendering...

Mariah Maynes

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she does not think the 2034 Olympics will impact UDOT’s approval of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

60 minutes ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

4 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

7 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

16 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

16 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?