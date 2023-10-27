On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

Oct 27, 2023, 11:37 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football revealed their annual hand-painted helmet with the help of Cam Rising. This year’s theme is centered around the MUSS celebrating 20-years of existence.

The MUSS stands for the “Might Utah Student-Section”, first put in place by former head coach Urban Meyer after a verse in Utah’s fight song, “Utah Man”:

We’re up to snuff, we never bluff, we’re game for any fuss. No rival band of college fans dare meet us in The Muss.

Since their inception in 2002, the MUSS has been considered one of the better student-sections in the country. In 2004 during Utah’s first undefeated season, they were named a Top 5 student-section by ESPN. NCAA.com recognized the MUSS again in 2014. More recently in 2021, the MUSS was named the best student-section in the country by ESPN.

Details Of Utah Football ‘MUSS Appreciation’ Helmet

Utah’s ‘MUSS Appreciation’ helmets feature some of the unique aspects that make the Utes’ student-section formidable.

On the left side of the hand-painted helmets, is the MUSS flag that the student-section raises before every home game. The back of the helmet has the ‘3rd Down Jump” sign that is a prominent and important part of Utah’s student-section culture. Finally, the right side of the helmet features one of the many Utah flags you’ll see scattered throughout Rice-Eccles Stadium on any given Saturday afternoon.

Utah will pair their ‘MUSS Appreciation’ helmets with their ____jerseys and ____pants.

Utah’s History With Hand-Painted Helmets

Utah is not a flashy team when it comes to their uniforms, but in 2016 they adopted doing an annual hand-painted helmet that is a little different than what they usually wear, but has something to do with the Utes’ culture, brand, and identity.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 5 Utah Rises From Underdog To Top Pac-12 Contender Heading Into New Season

Lynne Roberts' No. 5 Utah Utes are walking on unfamiliar ground entering a 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Player Development Headlines Kyle Whittingham’s Success At Utah

Kyle Whittingham is earning high praise from the national media as the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 conference.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Rides In On Harley, Says Coaching Passion Is At All-Time High

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement rolling into the Pat McAfee Show on his Harley.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

The ESPN College Gameday picker for Utah vs. Oregon has been announced and it comes in the form of all-time Utah receiver Steve Smith Jr.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Addresses Next Season On Pat McAfee Show

Utah quarterback Cam Rising made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the situation surrounding his knee and his future.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Keeping BYU Loose Entering Big Stage At No. 7 Texas

BYU's starting quarterback staying in his element as he prepares for the Longhorns.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet