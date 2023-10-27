Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football revealed their annual hand-painted helmet with the help of Cam Rising. This year’s theme is centered around the MUSS celebrating 20-years of existence.

The MUSS stands for the “Might Utah Student-Section”, first put in place by former head coach Urban Meyer after a verse in Utah’s fight song, “Utah Man”:

We’re up to snuff, we never bluff, we’re game for any fuss. No rival band of college fans dare meet us in The Muss.

Breaking out the hand-painted helmets this weekend 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1d1YpizTT0 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 27, 2023

Since their inception in 2002, the MUSS has been considered one of the better student-sections in the country. In 2004 during Utah’s first undefeated season, they were named a Top 5 student-section by ESPN. NCAA.com recognized the MUSS again in 2014. More recently in 2021, the MUSS was named the best student-section in the country by ESPN.

Details Of Utah Football ‘MUSS Appreciation’ Helmet

Utah’s ‘MUSS Appreciation’ helmets feature some of the unique aspects that make the Utes’ student-section formidable.

On the left side of the hand-painted helmets, is the MUSS flag that the student-section raises before every home game. The back of the helmet has the ‘3rd Down Jump” sign that is a prominent and important part of Utah’s student-section culture. Finally, the right side of the helmet features one of the many Utah flags you’ll see scattered throughout Rice-Eccles Stadium on any given Saturday afternoon.

Utah will pair their ‘MUSS Appreciation’ helmets with their ____jerseys and ____pants.

Utah’s History With Hand-Painted Helmets

Utah is not a flashy team when it comes to their uniforms, but in 2016 they adopted doing an annual hand-painted helmet that is a little different than what they usually wear, but has something to do with the Utes’ culture, brand, and identity.

