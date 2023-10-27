Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Addresses Next Season On Pat McAfee Show

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to talk about the situation surrounding his knee and what the future may hold.

McAfee was not shy in his praise of Rising for continuing to be a good teammate and leader even though it did not work for him to play in 2023.

Rising’s response was nothing short of what a true “Utah Man’ would say.

“I love the Utes man,” Rising said. “So I’m going to go out and do whatever I can to help them win.”

Cam Rising Runs Through His Recovery On The Pat McAfee Show, What Lies In His Future

Rising says he was pretty aggressive with his physical therapy in the preseason before turning his attention back to practicing with the team in an attempt to play in 2023. Rising did seem to indicate that in hindsight switching to practice over continued rehab may have set him back.

“Pretty much during the preseason really- right before conference play, I was focused on getting the rehab and everything and then after that it was just making sure I was ready to go,” Rising said. “I just really wasn’t able to get where I needed to go and I think trying to go out there and practice set me back a little bit.”

“I was trying to make sure that I was ready to go but I just couldn’t get to where I needed to go.. I’m trying to do anything I can to make a difference” ~ @crising7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sm9xGvK8AN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

Rising then went on to talk about how he’s been using his time on the sidelines to learn and hopefully improve his game for the next season, though he did not specify where that would be.

“You get to see pressures and how they come differently and how different quarterbacks handle it in those situations,” Rising said. “Especially seeing Nate and Bryson this season. I think having that and using that knowledge next season will make me better and make sure we know when we’re getting the ball out. Hopefully I’ll be able to use that next season.”

McAfee then turned to asking Rising about how he’s handled the millions of questions about his recovery and how he’s doing. Rising says he has been leaning on his family to get through the mental hurdles of rehab.

“You have to roll with it,” Rising said. “Everybody is going to ask and everyone wants to know, but in reality I didn’t even really know so it was hard to go through that situation. I really relied on my family to be my support system, my girlfriend as well so it was great and that’s how I was able to stay positive and stay with the team.”

Finally, the crew pressed a little harder about where Rising sees himself in 2024 and if it possibly involves Utah and the Big 12. Rising coyly let it be known anything was possible before once again turning the attention back to what is happening for Utah this season.

“Everything is on the table for next year but I’m more focused on this season” ~ @crising7 🗣🗣ONE MORE YEAR #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MCE4TZNMbt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

“Everything is on the table right now, but I’m more so focused on this season and making sure we win every game we can now,” Rising said.

