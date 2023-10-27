Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

SALT LAKE CITY – The ESPN College Gameday picker for Utah vs. Oregon has been announced and it comes in the form of all-time Utah receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Steve Smith Sr. was announced as the ESPN College Gameday celebrity guest picker on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning. ESPN College Gameday is in Salt Lake for the No. 13 Utah Utes hosting the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 28.

RELATED: Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night

The pro-Utah crowd cheered as McAfee pointed toward Smith Sr. and said, “Celebrity guest picker tomorrow on College Gameday.”

Smith spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons in Salt Lake before being the 74th overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He played in 21 games as a Ute and finished with 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 catches. As a returner, Smith returned four punts for touchdowns and had a career return average of 11.9 yards on punts and 22 yards on kickoffs.

The two-time All-Pro accumulated 1,031 receptions, 14,731 yards, and 81 touchdowns in 16 NFL seasons. He spent 13 years with the Carolina Panthers and three seasons as a Baltimore Raven.

Cam Rising Reveals MUSS Appreciation Helmets

Utah’s ‘MUSS Appreciation’ helmets feature unique aspects that make the Utes’ student section formidable.

On the left side of the hand-painted helmets, is the MUSS flag that the student section raises before every home game. The back of the helmet has the ‘3rd Down Jump” sign which is a prominent and important part of Utah’s student-section culture. The right side of the helmet features a Utah flag.

Following The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1, 3-1) host No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 28. The 1:30 p.m. (MT) kickoff will be televised on FOX.

KSL Sports coverage of University of Utah Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24