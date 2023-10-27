On the Site:
Player Development Headlines Kyle Whittingham's Success At Utah

Oct 27, 2023, 1:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming around to what fans of the University of Utah football program have known for a while, Kyle Whittingham is earning high praise from the national media as the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 conference.

Bruce Feldman heaped praise on Whittingham while appearing on the Ryen Rusillo Podcast on Monday, October 23. Rusillo and Feldman discussed the No. 13 Utes around the 51-minute mark in the podcast.

“Whittingham and his staff find a way,” Rusillo, a longtime Ringer personality said. “They’re going to out-tough basically every team they play against… I just would never want to bet against this guy because every single year it feels like he reminds you to never discount him.”

Exclusive: Utah Football’s Sione Vaki Talks Making His Late Mother Proud

In his 19th season leading the Utah Utes, the second-longest tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS (Kirk Ferentz, Iowa), Whittingham and his staff have made a habit of getting the most out of their players.

Recounting his days as a college football sideline reporter, Feldman talked about Utah’s physicality.

“They are a really nasty, physical team. They’re playing differently than most of the teams they play. They have grown men. They have super tough kids.”

RELATED: College GameDay, Oregon Vs. Utah Weather Forecast

Utah’s sustainability garnered more praise from Rusillo.

“This is the one program that went into the power five and stayed… He’s everything I want in a football coach.”

RELATED: Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

Utes Rely On Unearthing Gems In Slop With Recruiting

As the Utes prepared to face USC and quarterback Caleb Williams last week, Whittingham dropped this legendary quote that, in a lot of ways, illustrates the difference between Utah and college football blue-bloods when it comes to recruiting and development.

“They’ve got a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, so they’re gonna make some things… But we’ve got ourselves a pig farmer at quarterback, so we’re proud of that guy too.”

RELATED: Urban Meyer Calls Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham ‘Best CFB Coach’

Under Whittingham’s guidance, the Utes have continually taken two and three-star recruits and turned them into high-level college contributors.

“Credit to Utah and credit to him (Whittingham),” Feldman said. “He does not get enough respect for what he does. They find guys.”

Referencing current Utes like Sione Vake and Bryson Barnes, along with former Utes such as 2023 NFL first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, Feldman raved about the program’s ability to prepare lesser-heralded prospects.

RELATED: College GameDay, Oregon Vs. Utah Weather Forecast

“There’s something to be said for players who nobody really knows much about, that when they get pressed into duty, they excel… They are guys that most people don’t know anything about, even if they follow recruiting. Then they get their chance and blow up. That is a culture highlight for them.”

Following The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1, 3-1) host No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 28. The 1:30 p.m. (MT) kickoff will be televised on FOX.

KSL Sports coverage of University of Utah Athletics can be found here.

