Grizzlies Third Goalie, Salt Lake’s Own Garrett Metcalf Signs AHL Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – Once again, the Utah Grizzlies will be strong in the net.

The Grizzlies parent club, the Colorado Avalanche, want the Grizzlies to carry three goalies for the season instead of the standard two.

The Avalanche typically supply at least one if not two of those goalies, then the Grizzlies sign the third. The third goalie is in a weird, kind of limbo position, waiting for the starter to get called up, then hoping they get a chance to play.

Salt Lake’s Own Garrett Metcalf’s Time With The Grizzlies

For the past two seasons, that number three goalie has been Salt Lake’s own Garrett Metcalf.

In the previous two seasons with the Grizzlies, Metcalf has put up great numbers, but in limited games, 32 games over 3 seasons.

Metcalf has also been called up to two AHL teams (Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls) during his time with the Grizz.

🚨GARRETT METCALF IS YOUR ECHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK🚨 Metcalf, who is under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, stopped all 35 shots he faced Sunday in a 1-0 win over Tulsa 🔗Read more | https://t.co/CeUZIbaozK#OnTheHunt🐻 pic.twitter.com/dDD3efSjy4 — Utah Grizzlies (@UtahGrizzlies) October 23, 2023

This season is different. Over the off-season, Metcalf signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, the AAA affiliate of the Avalanche.

“I didn’t know if I was going to play or retire.” Metcalf said, “I was hoping for an AHL deal, because I couldn’t do the 3rd guy thing mentally anymore. I knew it may be my last shot, so I gave it my all this summer. I didn’t want to look back and say what if.”

Metcalf talked more about the hard work and changes he made to his training program with KSL Sports.

“I started working with a power skating coach to work on my edges and feeling good on my skates in all positions,” he said.

Metcalf also spoke about handling the pressure of playing in front of his hometown, “No matter where you play, there’s as much pressure as you allow yourself to feel. I am putting in the work and trusting the process, when the time is right, it will happen.”

Other Utah Grizzlies Roster Changes

The Grizzlies also received Trent Minor back from Colorado.

The 22-year-old from Brandon, Manitoba is a 7th-round pick of the Avalanche in 2019.

Minor has more than lived up to his billing in the ECHL during the regular season and is known for being almost “unscoreonable” (it’s a goalie term) during the playoffs.

Most coaches and fans expected him to be in the AHL this year, but Colorado has several goalies in the system. Expect to see both Minor and Metcalf get call-ups as the Avs search for a solid number 2 in their system.

The Grizzlies host their rivals, the Idaho Steelheads tonight and tomorrow at the Maverik Center.

