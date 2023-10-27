On the Site:
Lil Nas X To Make Utah College GameDay Appearance

Oct 27, 2023, 2:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is going hard for their fifth appearance on College GameDay brining in rapper Lil Nas X for an unspecified cameo spot.

Earlier in the day, College GameDay host Rece Davis said in all of his years of doing the show, he’s never seen quite what is going to roll out on Saturday.

“There are going to be a couple of things that are going to happen on the show that in the entire history of GameDay, no one can ever remember it happening,” Davis teased. “But they will tomorrow. We are looking forward to that. We have some unexpected star-power showing up on the show.”

Lil Nas X + Utah Football

The rapper was first introduced to Utah football during his breakout year in 2019 when his first hit, “Old Town Road” came out.

Lil Nas X took a tour of the Utah football facilities that year and has appeared to be a fan of and supported the team ever since, occasionally rocking their apparel.

Lil Nas X’s connection to the Utes stems from former offensive lineman Hiva Lutui who was working as part of his security. Lutui’s cousin is Lil Nas X’s main bodyguard and Lutui has helped with his detail from time to time.

 

Another former Utah offensive lineman and current graduate assistant Isaac Asiata also helped Lutui with Lil Nas X’s security a few years back for the BET Awards.

All parties appear to have maintained their relationship and is likely why Lil Nas X will be in Salt Lake City on College GameDay representing the Utes.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

