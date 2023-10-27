Utah Football Vs. Oregon Fan Guide: TV Info, College GameDay, Biggest Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the Oregon Ducks.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah Vs. Oregon

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah Vs. Oregon

There is no theme planned for when Utah hosts Oregon in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Dark Mode game is still on the way, but the Utes will wear new hand-painted helmets.

Breaking out the hand-painted helmets this weekend 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GVTUwatQct — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 27, 2023

Weather For Saturday

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank gave us the rundown of what to expect weather-wise for all of the fun and festivities of College GameDay and the big game later in the afternoon.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Oregon Football

The game will be televised on FOX.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the FOX Sports App, and KSLSports.com.

The Utah Utes football team returns home for a matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action. 📺#GoUtes #collegegameday https://t.co/AwIeezG2HG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 25, 2023

College GameDay Information

ESPN announced that it will bring its famous pregame show College GameDay to Salt Lake City for the Week 9 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 5:45 a.m. featuring ESPN College GameDay talent and the full College GameDay show from 7-10 a.m.

If you want to be in the pit behind the set for College GameDay, you can start lining up on Friday at 6 p.m. to get in the queue for Saturday.

The @UUtah is the place to be this weekend! Come be a part of the show and watch LIVE! 🙌 Friday

➤ @PatMcAfeeShow 10am-1:15pm

➤ College Football Live 1:30-2pm Saturday

➤ @SportsCenter segments begin at 5:45am

➤ @CollegeGameDay 7-10am

➤ @Utah_Football vs ORE 1:30pm All the… pic.twitter.com/jlZ61kRGYc — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 26, 2023

Biggest Storylines For Utah Vs. Oregon

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

Following Utah Football’s big win over the USC Trojans, it was announced that QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuithe, and LB Lander Barton will all miss the remainder of the season.

Rising and Kuithe have not played yet this season. Barton left the game against the Trojans.

Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe are done for the season. Lander Barton is also done for the season. — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) October 22, 2023

Barton later returned to the sideline with crutches and a walking boot.

After months of speculation on Rising’s injury status, Utah bit the bullet and announced that he would miss the rest of the season on Saturday.

Despite missing Rising, Kuithe, and a handful of other starters, Utah pulled out a 34-32 win over the USC Trojans.

Utah Football Cleans House With Pac-12 Weekly Awards

It’s only fitting that after winning four-straight against USC that Utah football is awarded four Pac-12 weekly awards.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes, defensive end Van Fillinger, kicker Cole Becker, and offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea were all recognized by the Pac-12 conference for their efforts in lifting the Utes over the Trojans last Saturday.

Safety Sione Vaki was also named the Paul Hornung Player of the Week for the second straight game.

The honor is given to college football’s most versatile player.

