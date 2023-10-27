On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal Sugar House shooting

Oct 27, 2023, 3:01 PM

One person was killed in a shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood early Thursday morning. (KSL TV...

One person was killed in a shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood early Thursday morning. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Friday identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of fatal shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood and said the shooter is cooperating with investigators.

Officers received reports of the shooting near 2256 S. 1100 East at about 2:17 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Tayvin Troy Brandon was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

One man dead after shooting in Sugar House

Police said the shooter was a 46-year-old man, whose name has not been released because he has not been arrested and no charges have been filed. The investigation is still ongoing, and officials “will work with the district attorney’s office to evaluate if the use of force was criminal,” according to the press release.

According to court records, Brandon had been charged with multiple theft of service, intoxication, and giving false information to an officer from 2019 to 2023.

*KSL TV’s Michael Houck added to this report.

