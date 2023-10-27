Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Breaks Down First NFL TD, Oregon-Utah Matchup

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his first touchdown in the NFL and College GameDay’s trip to Salt Lake City.

Dalton Kincaid on The Pat McAfee Show

On Friday, October 27, the tight end joined McAfee’s program a day before the Utes host the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The night before joining the show, Kincaid scored the first touchdown of his NFL career.

“The place is electric,” Kincaid said of the crowd behind McAfee’s set. The crowd chanted “We love Dalton” as the former Ute was introduced.

The former Utah standout then talked about his performance on Thursday Night Football with McAfee.

“It felt good. More than anything, it felt good getting a win,” Kincaid said. “Just excited really going into tomorrow with Utah having a big game, College GameDay. Just excited for the Utes.”

McAfee then asked Kincaid how we expected from the Week 9 matchup between the Ducks and the Utes.

“I’m always riding with the Utes,” Kincaid answered. “At home, Rice-Eccles, there’s nothing like it. The only thing that would make it a little better is if it was a night game.  The MUSS is gonna rocking. Our defense is best in the nation. So it’s gonna be fun to watch.”

McAfee said that “we’ve greatly undervalued the football community out here” in Utah and asked Kincaid what to expect from a College GameDay in Salt Lake City.

“It’s gonna be a long day. It’s gonna be an early morning, a late night,” Kincaid said. “People definitely sleep on Salt Lake City. It’s nothing like Utah. Salt Lake, it’s different. It’s a different little town. So it’s gonna be awesome.”

Utah’s game against Oregon is slated for a 1:30 p.m. (MDT) kickoff on Saturday, October 28. The game will be televised on FOX.

Dalton Kincaid on Thursday Night Football

On Thursday night, Kincaid and the Bills picked up a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kincaid finished the game with five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

 

This season, Kincaid has recorded 30 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown in seven games played.

With the win over the Bucs, the Bills improved their record to 5-3 this season. Buffalo’s next game is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

