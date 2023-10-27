Horns Down: BYU Lineman Connor Pay Says Taunting Makes Football More Fun

PROVO, Utah – BYU has a very difficult challenge this week as the Cougars go on the road to face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars are big underdogs for this matchup and don’t have a win over a team with a winning record this season.

The Longhorns are starting former five-star quarterback redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy. This will be Murphy’s first college start so there is some hope for BYU facing a quarterback who has limited experience at the FBS level.

Horns Down: Texas Taunting

However, if the Cougars are to get a win, there might be something special to expect from BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay. That signal would be the “Horns Down” gesture.

In the Big 12, that hand gesture is considered taunting and teams will be assessed a 15-yard penalty, but only if directed to a player.

Big 12 officiating coordinator Greg Burks was asked about possible penalties for players using the Horns Down gesture. He said this: “If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s going to be a foul.” — Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) July 15, 2021

This gesture is a special one toward the Longhorns because it is a 15-yard penalty and no other team is awarded an unsportsmanlike penalty for doing that.

BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay joined JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone and said he has plans to pull off the gesture, but only if something specific happens for the Cougars.

“Obviously, we can’t do “Horns Down” or anything like that because it’s a penalty,” Pay said. “How on earth does the school get the conference to enforce a fine if they get taunted? That is what I hope opposing teams do that to us, that makes it more fun.”

“If we win I am going right up to the first camera I can find [and give the “Horns Down” signal]. It’s alright, Brigham [Young] has a lot of money, they can pay the fine.”

Will #BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay (@cpay70) toss a Horns Down signal in the game against Texas on Saturday? pic.twitter.com/7koJnTVSJY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 27, 2023

When the Longhorns make the move to the SEC next year, the league said at media days this past summer, that they will not throw the flag for doing the “Horns Down” hand signal.

