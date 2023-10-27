Utah Utes Vs. Oregon Ducks History: 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks have faced off many times while sharing a spot in the Pac-12 conference.

Which game is most memorable for Utes fans? It’s probably the 2021 Pac-12 championship game.

Utah Beats Oregon To Claim Pac-12 Title

After the Utes blew out the Ducks 38-7 late in the 2021 season, Oregon looked to get revenge a few weeks later in the Pac-12 Championship game held in Las Vegas.

However, Utah had other plans.

Tavion Thomas put the Utes on the board early and a 34-yard interception return by Devin Lloyd gave Utah a 14-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The Utes shut out the Ducks in the first half and went into the break leading by 23 points.

Twice in less than two weeks 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YuMv3oOwce — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 4, 2021

Oregon went on to score its first points with a 42-yard field goal.

They added a rushing touchdown in the fourth but still got outscored 15-10 in the second half.

Utah won its first Pac-12 championship in 2021 over Oregon to cement itself as a dominant force in college football.

HISTORY MADE The Utes are Champions of the Pac12 pic.twitter.com/zsPkvyb6QG — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 5, 2021

Now, Utah looks to beat Oregon again as the Ducks and College GameDay come into Salt Lake City for the week nine matchup.

