On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah man found dead after disappearing while paddling in Puerto Rico

Oct 27, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

File photo...

File photo

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Utah man was found dead at a beach after going missing for a day in the waters of Playa Escondida, U.S. officials say.

Ben Kerbs, 52, was last seen by his wife on Thursday afternoon as he was paddling out from the Playa Escondida beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Coast Guard, its watchstanders at Sector San Juan received the call of Kerb’s disappearance at 1:53 p.m.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a search helicopter to look for Kerb. The Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action were unable to deploy surface assets due to unsafe heavy sea state and surf conditions.

“During search efforts Thursday afternoon, two male lifeguards who attempted to rescue Kerbs were soon overcome by dangerous sea state conditions and required rescue assistance,” the Coast Guard press release stated. “The Coast Guard helicopter diverted to the lifeguard’s position and safely hoisted them onboard.”

After returning from the lifeguard rescue, the rescue crews and the lifeguards reported seeing Kerbs’ unresponsive body in the water of the reef area.

On Friday morning, a lifeguard from the ‘Balneario’ beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, found Kerbs’ body and recovered it.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ben Kerbs, may they find hope and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Iron County Search and Rescue)...

Luke Seaver

Hiker suffers broken leg on Cedar City trail

A woman suffered a broken leg while hiking on the “Lichen It” trail in Cedar City on Friday

18 minutes ago

Kelsey (left) and Wendy Fayle (right) holding up a NAMI sign. (Courtesy: Wendy Fayle)...

Candice Madsen, KSL TV

NAMI Utah offers free classes for parents and adolescents dealing with mental illness

NAMI is offering free classes for both parents and adolescents that are dealing with mental illness.

1 hour ago

Ogden apartment complex...

Mike Anderson

Contractor for troubled 25th Street apartments in Ogden shuts down

The developer behind a controversial apartment complex in Ogden has closed its doors.

1 hour ago

Garfield County public lands via Chopper 5 (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Garfield County meeting addresses concerns over BLM plan to manage Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Ranchers' grazing rights could be dramatically reduced if a new resource management plan is put into place by the Bureau of Land Management.

1 hour ago

A water leak that led to a landslide forced the Poulsen family to evacuate their home in La Verkin....

Erin Cox

Landslide leaves southern Utah couple homeless

A sudden landslide in Southern Utah has left one couple homeless with no answers as to where they can go.  

2 hours ago

Police investigate pedestrian fatal...

Lindsay Aerts and Shara Park, KSL TV

Eight Utah pedestrians hit and killed on Utah roads in October

As Utahns head into the weekend before Halloween, state safety officials are pleading with drivers and pedestrians to use caution.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah man found dead after disappearing while paddling in Puerto Rico