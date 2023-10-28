Hiker suffers broken leg on Cedar City trail

CEDAR CITY — A woman suffered a broken leg while hiking on the “Lichen It” trail in Cedar City on Friday.

Iron County Sherriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers received an alert of a hiker with a broken leg at 12:22 p.m., they said in a social media post.

ICSSAR’s Mountain Bike Team was the first to locate the patient. The patient’s exact coordinates were then shared using the CalTopo app, which ICSSAR said was “a crucial factor in our response time and method used,” as the initial GPS coordinates of the alert were three miles away from the scene.

Medics from Gold Cross Ambulance then arrived on the scene and began to treat the patient.

The rest of the search and rescue team used ATV trails provided by the Bureau of Land Management to transport a side-by-side to “within a few hundred feet of the patient,” which “drastically reduced our time to package the patient and transport her down to the ambulance.”

ICSSAR said that eight volunteers were involved in the response, including two search and rescue mountain bikers, three Iron County sheriff’s deputies, and three medics from Gold Cross Ambulance.

The mission ended just after 2:00 p.m. ICSSAR thanked people recreating at the trail system for their patience and wished the hiker a speedy recovery.