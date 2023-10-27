On the Site:
Jazz Make Multiple Highlights In First Quarter Against Los Angeles Clippers

Oct 27, 2023, 8:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz looked sharp in the first quarter against the LA Clippers, posting multiple highlights on the way to a 33-30 lead.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers at the end of the first with nine.

From spin layups to strong dunks, Utah showed off every trick in the book early on.

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji showed off his hops with a two-hander off of a back cut.

The Jazz shot 14/28 in the first. Only allowing the Clippers to shoot 18 times put Utah up at the end of the quarter.

Jordan Clarkson got in on the fun with a logo three.

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Clippers

The Utah Jazz will look to get their first win of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz fell 130-114 to the Sacramento Kings in the season opener on Wednesday after a rough defensive performance.

RELATED: Kings Hot Shooting Sinks Jazz In Season Opener

The Clippers opened the season with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were largely uncompetitive in their home loss to the Kings to open the season.

A De’Aaron Fox three-pointer two minutes into the second half extended the Kings lead to 12, and the Jazz never closed the gap to fewer than double digits.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while John Collins added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz allowed the Kings to shoot 19-51 from the three-point line while making just nine threes of their own.

Though the final score may not show it, the Clippers thoroughly dismantled the Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday.

The Clippers led the Blazers 67-47 at the half, and extended their lead to 26 before resting their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points on 20-34 shooting, while Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz and Clippers split their two preseason matches in Hawaii and Seattle.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

