Jazz Make Multiple Highlights In First Quarter Against Los Angeles Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz looked sharp in the first quarter against the LA Clippers, posting multiple highlights on the way to a 33-30 lead.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers at the end of the first with nine.

on a scale of 1 to @WalkerKessler13, how much did you love this bucket??#TakeNote | @KellyOlynyk pic.twitter.com/ZtQktbDNl1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023

From spin layups to strong dunks, Utah showed off every trick in the book early on.

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji showed off his hops with a two-hander off of a back cut.

if you’re looking for @youngoch, you can find him up 🔝 pic.twitter.com/nkZlJveH4A — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023

The Jazz shot 14/28 in the first. Only allowing the Clippers to shoot 18 times put Utah up at the end of the quarter.

Jordan Clarkson got in on the fun with a logo three.

🔥 icymi: 𝟎𝟎 from the logo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/keye3kynM5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Clippers

The Utah Jazz will look to get their first win of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz fell 130-114 to the Sacramento Kings in the season opener on Wednesday after a rough defensive performance.

The Clippers opened the season with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were largely uncompetitive in their home loss to the Kings to open the season.

A De’Aaron Fox three-pointer two minutes into the second half extended the Kings lead to 12, and the Jazz never closed the gap to fewer than double digits.

The @SacramentoKings outran, outshot, and outplayed the @utahjazz in their regular season opener. But, it wasn’t all bad as Jazz rookie Keyonte George played well in his debut. #takenote https://t.co/ttDs3da3Qh — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2023

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while John Collins added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz allowed the Kings to shoot 19-51 from the three-point line while making just nine threes of their own.

Though the final score may not show it, the Clippers thoroughly dismantled the Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday.

The Clippers led the Blazers 67-47 at the half, and extended their lead to 26 before resting their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points on 20-34 shooting, while Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz and Clippers split their two preseason matches in Hawaii and Seattle.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

