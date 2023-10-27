On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bingham Advances To 6A Quarterfinals With Win Over Syracuse

Oct 27, 2023, 8:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  The Bingham Miners advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 6A playoffs with a win over the Syracuse Titans in the second round.

The Miners hosted the Titans at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah on Friday, October 27.

Bingham beat Syracuse, 29-21

RELATED: UHSAA Releases Football RPIs, Postseason Brackets

During the first quarter, the Miners methodically worked their way down the field with a clock-draining drive.

With 2:32 remaining in the opening quarter, Bingham’s Chase Swensen broke out of the backfield for a 30-yard touchdown run. Swenson’s run resulted in the first points of the evening and gave the Miners a 7-0 lead.

RELATED STORIES

Later in the quarter, the Titans responded with a field goal by Rhett Thompson. Syracuse’s 15-yard field goal made it a 7-3 game.

The Miners owned a four-point lead at the end of the opening 12 minutes of action.

Midway through the second quarter, the Titans pulled off a fake punt to maintain a drive.

With 3:44 to go before halftime, Syracuse took advantage of a big play that put the Titans in scoring territory when Jake Hopkins connected with Marriner Richards for a touchdown. The Titans took their first lead of the game at 10-7 following the score.

Less than a minute after the Titans’ touchdown, the Miners moved into the red zone after a 50-yard burst by Triston Brimhall. On the following play, Swensen moved the ball inside the five-yard line with a nice run. Then, Bingham gave the ball back to Brimhall, who punched the ball into the end zone for a Miner touchdown.

With Brimhall’s run, the Miners regained the advantage on the scoreboard at 14-10.

In the final seconds of the first half, the Titans trimmed the Miners’ lead to 14-13 with another field goal by Thompson, this time from 34 yards out.

Bingham went into the break with a one-point advantage.

Following halftime, both teams traded possessions before the Miners took the ball back on a turnover by the Titans.

With 5:49 left in the third quarter, Brimhall kept the ball and powered his way into the end zone for a Bingham touchdown.

After a successful two-point conversion run by Brimhall, Bingham extended its lead to 22-13.

Late in the quarter, Brimhall stretched Bingham’s lead with another rushing score. The rush gave the Miners a 29-13 lead with 5.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Despite the deficit, the Titans weren’t done.

With 10:25 to play in the fourth quarter, Syracuse found the end zone on a touchdown pass from Hopkins to Shaun Blanton. Unfortunately for the Titans, Hopkins was injured on the play and was unable to come in for the subsequent play. Following the touchdown, the Titans converted a two-point try on a trick play that ended with a reception by Blanton. Bingham owned a 29-21 lead with under 11 minutes left on the game clock.

Hopkins was able to return to the contest.

In the final minutes of action, the Titans faced a 4th & 12 deep in Miner territory. Bingham picked off Hopkins to prevent a potential game-tying score.

The Miners were able to run out the clock and secure the playoff win.

With the result, the Miners advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 6A postseason, and the season ended for the Titans. Bingham will play No. 1 seed American Fork Cavemen on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT).

Game Night Live: High School Football Playoffs

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football playoffs on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Attends Utah Jazz Home Game Against Los Angeles Clippers

Pat McAfee sat courtside at the Delta Center to watch the Jazz ahead of Utah Football's College GameDay matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Make Multiple Highlights In First Quarter Against Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz looked sharp in the first quarter against the LA Clippers. They posted multiple highlights on the way to a 33-30 lead.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Nails Corner Three To Open Game Against Clippers

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler spotted up in the corner and made a three just seconds into the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Texas: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

The game day preview and score prediction for BYU's final visit to Austin to face the Longhorns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Vs. Oregon Ducks History: 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game

Utah and Oregon have faced off many times while sharing a spot in the Pac-12. Arguably the most memorable game came in 2021.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Horns Down: BYU Lineman Connor Pay Says Taunting Makes Football More Fun

BYU has a very difficult challenge this week as the Cougars go on the road to face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Bingham Advances To 6A Quarterfinals With Win Over Syracuse