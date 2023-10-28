On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

DC Murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after seven weeks on the run

Oct 27, 2023, 8:41 PM

A light on top of a police car...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHRAF KAHLIL, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black t-shirt and grey briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face addition charges relating to his escape, police said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Law enforcement officers search outside the home of Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Ma...

Holly Yan, John Miller and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Suspect in Maine shooting rampage is dead

The US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in a shooting rampage across a small Maine city is dead, authorities said.

2 hours ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 25: Customers exit from a Best Buy store During Black Friday sales on No...

Associated Press

Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.

5 hours ago

(FILE) Opioids and other medications in a medicien cabinet....

Luke Seaver

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday

Saturday, October 28 is the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is participating.

5 hours ago

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The COVID-19 ...

Amanda Seitz, Associated Press

COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag

The COVID-19 treatments millions of have taken for free from the federal government will enter the private market next week with a hefty price tag.

6 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump waits for the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New Y...

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Donald Trump and three eldest children set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in the civil business fraud case against him, following testimony from his three eldest children.

6 hours ago

Searching home of Maine shooter...

Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and John Miller, CNN

Maine shooting suspect note suggests he won’t be found alive, source says

Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and John Miller, CNN

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

DC Murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after seven weeks on the run