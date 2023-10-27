Pat McAfee Attends Utah Jazz Home Game Against Los Angeles Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – Pat McAfee sat courtside at the Delta Center to watch the Jazz ahead of Utah Football’s College GameDay matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

McAfee’s appearance must have marked good luck for Utah. The Jazz went into halftime up by nine.

Welcome to the 801, @PatMcAfeeShow! See ya tomorrow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eFQPtlaZ4e — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, McAfee hosted his sports talk show The Pat McAfee Show on the University of Utah campus.

He had multiple guests including Steve Smith Sr., Kyle Whittingham, and Cam Rising.

McAfee was repping some Utes gear for the entirety of the show.

College GameDay kicks off at 5:45 a.m. as Pat McAfee and the ESPN crew preview Utes vs. Ducks and the entire week nine College Football slate.

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Clippers

The Utah Jazz will look to get their first win of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz fell 130-114 to the Sacramento Kings in the season opener on Wednesday after a rough defensive performance.

The Clippers opened the season with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were largely uncompetitive in their home loss to the Kings to open the season.

A De’Aaron Fox three-pointer two minutes into the second half extended the Kings lead to 12, and the Jazz never closed the gap to fewer than double digits.

The @SacramentoKings outran, outshot, and outplayed the @utahjazz in their regular season opener. But, it wasn’t all bad as Jazz rookie Keyonte George played well in his debut. #takenote https://t.co/ttDs3da3Qh — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2023

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while John Collins added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz allowed the Kings to shoot 19-51 from the three-point line while making just nine threes of their own.

Though the final score may not show it, the Clippers thoroughly dismantled the Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday.

The Clippers led the Blazers 67-47 at the half, and extended their lead to 26 before resting their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points on 20-34 shooting, while Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz and Clippers split their two preseason matches in Hawaii and Seattle.

