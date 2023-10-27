On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauri Markkanen Dunks All Over Clipper Defense Off Strong Drive

Oct 27, 2023, 9:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz fans were waiting for the first jaw-dropping Lauri Markkanen dunk of the season up until Friday.

Markkanen got downhill and rose up to power it down with two hands.

The dunk gave Markkanen his 24th point of the night.

After failing to reach the 20-point mark in the season opener against Sacramento, Markkanen came to play against LA.

He went on to record his first 30+ point game of the season.

The Jazz led the Clippers 89-83 at the end of the third quarter.

Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Clippers

The Utah Jazz will look to get their first win of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz fell 130-114 to the Sacramento Kings in the season opener on Wednesday after a rough defensive performance.

RELATED: Kings Hot Shooting Sinks Jazz In Season Opener

The Clippers opened the season with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were largely uncompetitive in their home loss to the Kings to open the season.

A De’Aaron Fox three-pointer two minutes into the second half extended the Kings lead to 12, and the Jazz never closed the gap to fewer than double digits.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while John Collins added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz allowed the Kings to shoot 19-51 from the three-point line while making just nine threes of their own.

Though the final score may not show it, the Clippers thoroughly dismantled the Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday.

The Clippers led the Blazers 67-47 at the half, and extended their lead to 26 before resting their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points on 20-34 shooting, while Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz and Clippers split their two preseason matches in Hawaii and Seattle.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off for the 6-5 win.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

6A Playoffs: No. 10 Lone Peak Upsets No. 7 Mountain Ridge In 2nd Round

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Lauri Markkanen Dunks All Over Clipper Defense Off Strong Drive