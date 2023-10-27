On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round

Oct 27, 2023, 9:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Payson Lions upset the Provo Bulldogs on Friday, 27-21.

No. 14 Payson Lions 27 @ No. 3 Provo Bulldogs 21

After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams went into halftime tied at 7-7. Provo took a 21-7 lead in the third quarter before a big final quarter by the Lions. Over the final 12 minutes of action, Payson outscored Provo, 20-0. Cooper Swasey and Kade Edwards each scored for the Lions.

Next Game: Payson @ Ridgeline on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

RELATED STORIES

Second Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 17 Bear Rivers Bears 21 @ No. 1 Sky View Bobcats 56

The Skyview Bobcats ran past the Bear River Bears on Friday evening, 56-21. Skyview took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and built its lead to 35-14 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored the Bears by 14 points in the second half. Brevin Egbert led Sky View with five rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Green Canyon @ Sky View on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 9 Salem Hills Skyhawks 3 @ No. 8 Green Canyon Wolves 12

The Green Canyon Wolves advanced with a 12-3 victory over the Salem Hills SkyHawks. After trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Wolves outscored the SkyHawks in the third quarter, 12-0. Dewey Egan led the Wolves with two total touchdowns.

Next Game: Green Canyon @ Sky View on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 13 Dixie Flyers 14 @ No. 4 Park City Miners 36

The Park City Miners defeated the Dixie Flyers, 36-14. After taking a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter, the Miners outscored the Flyers by eight points over the final 12 minutes of action. Tyler Montzingo and Charlie Cusimano each scored touchdowns for Park City.

Next Game: Timpanogos @ Park City on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 12 Mountain Crest Mustangs 18 @ No. 5 Timpanogos Timberwolves 34

The Timpanogos Timberwolves took down the Mountain Crest Mustangs, 34-18. Timpanogos jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first half and coasted to a double-digit win over the final two quarters. Easton Bretzing led the Timberwolves with three total touchdowns.

Next Game: Timpanogos @ Park City on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 15 Cedar Reds 0 @ No. 2 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 56

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs blanked the Cedar Reds, 56-0. Crimson Cliffs took a 35-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. After the break, the Mustangs scored three more touchdowns.

Next Game: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 10 Desert Hills Thunder 49 @ No. 7 Snow Canyon Warriors 33

The Desert Hills Thunder upset the Snow Canyon Warriors, 49-33. The Thunder took a 28-6 lead into the locker room at halftime and held off a Warrior comeback attempt in the second half.

Next Game: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 11 Stansbury Stallions 21 @ N0. 6 Ridgeline Riverhawks 52

The Ridgeline Riverhawks flew past the Stansbury Stallions, 52-21. Ridgeline jumped to a 42-14 lead by halftime and coasted in the second half. Nate Dahle led Ridgeline with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Payson @ Ridgeline on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off for the 6-5 win.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

6A Playoffs: No. 10 Lone Peak Upsets No. 7 Mountain Ridge In 2nd Round

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Dunks All Over Clipper Defense Off Strong Drive

Utah Jazz fans were waiting for the first jaw-dropping Lauri Markkanen dunk of the season up until Friday's game against the Clippers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round