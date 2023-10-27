4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round

SALT LAKE CITY – The Payson Lions upset the Provo Bulldogs on Friday, 27-21.

No. 14 Payson Lions 27 @ No. 3 Provo Bulldogs 21

After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams went into halftime tied at 7-7. Provo took a 21-7 lead in the third quarter before a big final quarter by the Lions. Over the final 12 minutes of action, Payson outscored Provo, 20-0. Cooper Swasey and Kade Edwards each scored for the Lions.

Next Game: Payson @ Ridgeline on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Second Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 17 Bear Rivers Bears 21 @ No. 1 Sky View Bobcats 56

The Skyview Bobcats ran past the Bear River Bears on Friday evening, 56-21. Skyview took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and built its lead to 35-14 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored the Bears by 14 points in the second half. Brevin Egbert led Sky View with five rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Green Canyon @ Sky View on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 9 Salem Hills Skyhawks 3 @ No. 8 Green Canyon Wolves 12

The Green Canyon Wolves advanced with a 12-3 victory over the Salem Hills SkyHawks. After trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Wolves outscored the SkyHawks in the third quarter, 12-0. Dewey Egan led the Wolves with two total touchdowns.

Next Game: Green Canyon @ Sky View on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 13 Dixie Flyers 14 @ No. 4 Park City Miners 36

The Park City Miners defeated the Dixie Flyers, 36-14. After taking a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter, the Miners outscored the Flyers by eight points over the final 12 minutes of action. Tyler Montzingo and Charlie Cusimano each scored touchdowns for Park City.

Next Game: Timpanogos @ Park City on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 12 Mountain Crest Mustangs 18 @ No. 5 Timpanogos Timberwolves 34

The Timpanogos Timberwolves took down the Mountain Crest Mustangs, 34-18. Timpanogos jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first half and coasted to a double-digit win over the final two quarters. Easton Bretzing led the Timberwolves with three total touchdowns.

Next Game: Timpanogos @ Park City on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 15 Cedar Reds 0 @ No. 2 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 56

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs blanked the Cedar Reds, 56-0. Crimson Cliffs took a 35-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. After the break, the Mustangs scored three more touchdowns.

Next Game: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 10 Desert Hills Thunder 49 @ No. 7 Snow Canyon Warriors 33

The Desert Hills Thunder upset the Snow Canyon Warriors, 49-33. The Thunder took a 28-6 lead into the locker room at halftime and held off a Warrior comeback attempt in the second half.

Next Game: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 11 Stansbury Stallions 21 @ N0. 6 Ridgeline Riverhawks 52

The Ridgeline Riverhawks flew past the Stansbury Stallions, 52-21. Ridgeline jumped to a 42-14 lead by halftime and coasted in the second half. Nate Dahle led Ridgeline with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Payson @ Ridgeline on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

