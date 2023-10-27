5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West

SALT LAKE CITY – The Alta Hawks advanced in the 5A playoffs with a two-point win over the West Panthers following four overtimes. Alta beat West, 36-34.

No. 11 Alta Hawks 36 @ No. 6 West Panthers 34 (4 OT)

Four quarters weren’t enough for the Hawks and Panthers, who played four additional overtime periods following 48 minutes of regulation. After they played back-and-forth for three overtime sessions, Alta won the game on a play by Slade Taylor in the fourth overtime. Kepa Niumeitolu led Alta with two total touchdowns. Isaiah SueSue had five total touchdowns for the Panthers.

Next Game: Alta @ Roy on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Second Round Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 12 West Jordan Jaguars 6 @ No. 5 Olympus Titans 35

The Olympus Titans took down the West Jordan Jaguars on Friday evening, 35-6. The Titans jumped to a 35-0 lead before the fourth quarter. West Jordan scored its six points in the final quarter. Chase Moseley led the Titans with five touchdown passes.

Next Game: Olympus @ Box Elder on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 17 Orem Tigers 28 @ No. 1 Timpview Thunderbirds 35

The Timpview Thunderbirds took down the Orem Tigers on Friday night, 35-28. The T-Birds jumped to an early 14-0 and never trailed in the contest. By halftime, Timpview had built its lead to 28-7. However, in the second half, the Tigers made a comeback behind a 14-0 third quarter. Timpview stretched its lead back to double-digits before the Tigers made it a one-score game with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Helaman Casuga led the Thunderbirds with four touchdown passes.

Next Game: Brighton @ Timpview on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 9 Woods Cross Wildcats 7 @ No. 8 Brighton Bengals 44

The Brighton Bengals blasted the Woods Cross Wildcats, 44-7. Brighton took a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Wildcats got onto the scoreboard late in the game. Mason Haertel led Brighton with two touchdown passes.

Next Game: Brighton @ Timpview on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 13 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 21 @ No. 4 Box Elder Bees 28

The Box Elder Bees held off the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 28-21. The Bees owned a 21-7 lead at the end of the first half. Maple Mountain outscored Box Elder in the second half but the Bees managed to hold off the Golden Eagles to advance. Ryan Griffin led Box Elder with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Olympus @ Box Elder on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Golden Eagles fall to the Box Elder Bees 28-21. Not how we want to end but We are proud of you!#maplemountainsports #goldeneaglefootball pic.twitter.com/jn1aBA133Q — MapleMountainSports (@MapleMtnSports) October 28, 2023

No. 18 East Leopards 0 @ No. 2 Springville Red Devils 24

The Springville Red Devils blanked the East Leopards, 24-0. Springville took a 17-0 lead into the halftime break and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tevita Valeti led Springville with two rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Bountiful @ Springville on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 10 Bountiful Redhawks 42 @ No. 7 Granger Lancers 0

The Bountiful Redhawks shut out the Granger Lancers in an upset, 42-0. The Redhawks took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and went into the halftime break with a 28-0 lead. In the second half, Bountiful added two more touchdowns before coasting to victory. Siaki Fekitoa led the Redhawks with three rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Bountiful @ Springville on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Correction

Bountiful 42

No. 14 Bonneville Lakers 0 @ No. 3 Roy Royals 40

The Roy Royals blanked the Bonneville Lakers on Friday, 40-0. The Royals took a 19-0 lead into the break. After halftime, Roy scored three more touchdowns to add to its total. Joseph Cariaga III led Roy with two total touchdowns.

Next Game: Alta @ Roy on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

