On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West

Oct 27, 2023, 9:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Alta Hawks advanced in the 5A playoffs with a two-point win over the West Panthers following four overtimes. Alta beat West, 36-34.

No. 11 Alta Hawks 36 @ No. 6 West Panthers 34 (4 OT)

Four quarters weren’t enough for the Hawks and Panthers, who played four additional overtime periods following 48 minutes of regulation. After they played back-and-forth for three overtime sessions, Alta won the game on a play by Slade Taylor in the fourth overtime. Kepa Niumeitolu led Alta with two total touchdowns. Isaiah SueSue had five total touchdowns for the Panthers.

Next Game: Alta @ Roy on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

RELATED STORIES

Second Round Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 12 West Jordan Jaguars 6 @ No. 5 Olympus Titans 35

The Olympus Titans took down the West Jordan Jaguars on Friday evening, 35-6. The Titans jumped to a 35-0 lead before the fourth quarter. West Jordan scored its six points in the final quarter. Chase Moseley led the Titans with five touchdown passes.

Next Game: Olympus @ Box Elder on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 17 Orem Tigers 28 @ No. 1 Timpview Thunderbirds 35

The Timpview Thunderbirds took down the Orem Tigers on Friday night, 35-28. The T-Birds jumped to an early 14-0 and never trailed in the contest. By halftime, Timpview had built its lead to 28-7. However, in the second half, the Tigers made a comeback behind a 14-0 third quarter. Timpview stretched its lead back to double-digits before the Tigers made it a one-score game with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Helaman Casuga led the Thunderbirds with four touchdown passes.

Next Game: Brighton @ Timpview on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brutus Tiger (@oremhightigers)

No. 9 Woods Cross Wildcats 7 @ No. 8 Brighton Bengals 44

The Brighton Bengals blasted the Woods Cross Wildcats, 44-7. Brighton took a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Wildcats got onto the scoreboard late in the game. Mason Haertel led Brighton with two touchdown passes.

Next Game: Brighton @ Timpview on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 13 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 21 @ No. 4 Box Elder Bees 28

The Box Elder Bees held off the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 28-21. The Bees owned a 21-7 lead at the end of the first half. Maple Mountain outscored Box Elder in the second half but the Bees managed to hold off the Golden Eagles to advance. Ryan Griffin led Box Elder with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Olympus @ Box Elder on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 18 East Leopards 0 @ No. 2 Springville Red Devils 24

The Springville Red Devils blanked the East Leopards, 24-0. Springville took a 17-0 lead into the halftime break and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tevita Valeti led Springville with two rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Bountiful @ Springville on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 10 Bountiful Redhawks 42 @ No. 7 Granger Lancers 0

The Bountiful Redhawks shut out the Granger Lancers in an upset, 42-0. The Redhawks took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and went into the halftime break with a 28-0 lead. In the second half, Bountiful added two more touchdowns before coasting to victory. Siaki Fekitoa led the Redhawks with three rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: Bountiful @ Springville on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Granger Football (@homeofthelancers)

No. 14 Bonneville Lakers 0 @ No. 3 Roy Royals 40

The Roy Royals blanked the Bonneville Lakers on Friday, 40-0. The Royals took a 19-0 lead into the break. After halftime, Roy scored three more touchdowns to add to its total. Joseph Cariaga III led Roy with two total touchdowns.

Next Game: Alta @ Roy on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off for the 6-5 win.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

6A Playoffs: No. 10 Lone Peak Upsets No. 7 Mountain Ridge In 2nd Round

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Dunks All Over Clipper Defense Off Strong Drive

Utah Jazz fans were waiting for the first jaw-dropping Lauri Markkanen dunk of the season up until Friday's game against the Clippers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West