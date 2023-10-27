6A Playoffs: No. 10 Lone Peak Upsets No. 7 Mountain Ridge In 2nd Round

SALT LAKE CITY – The Lone Peak Knights upset the Mountain Ridge Sentinels on Friday night, 14-3.

No. 10 Lone Peak Knights 14 @ No. 7 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 3

After a scoreless first quarter, the Knights took a 6-3 lead into halftime. After the break, the Sentinels were shut out and the Knights stretched their lead to double-digits with another touchdown. Brooks Wilde, Jackson Blake, and Trey Robinson accounted for Lone Peak touchdowns.

Next Game: Lone Peak @ Corner Canyon on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

Second Round Recap For 6A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 18 Layton Lancers 0 @ No. 2 Corner Canyon Chargers 52

The Corner Canyon Chargers blanked the Layton Lancers, 52-0. The Chargers cruised to victory in the second half after taking a 42-0 lead into the halftime break. Isaac Wilson led Corner Canyon with four touchdown passes.

No. 11 Weber Warriors 13 @ No. 6 Davis Darts 17

The Davis Darts downed the Weber Warriors on Friday, 17-13. Weber owned a 7-0 lead at the break before Davis came back in the second half. After a scoreless first half, the Darts outscored the Warriors by 11 points over the final two quarters. Finn Garff, Owen Talbot, and Tradon Bessinger each scored for the Darts.

Next Game: Davis @ Lehi on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 17 Westlake Thunder 13 @ No. 1 American Fork Cavemen 41

The American Fork Cavemen blasted the Westlake Thunder, 41-13. American Fork cruised in the second half after taking a 28-0 lead into the break. Dylan Story led the Cavemen with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Bingham @ American Fork on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 13 Farmington Phoenix 14 @ No. 4 Skyridge Falcons 49

The Skyridge Falcons flew past the Farmington Phoenix, 49-19. The Falcons controlled the contest from start to finish. Skyridge owned a 21-7 lead at the break and coasted in the second half by outscoring Farmingont, 28-7 in the third and fourth quarters combined. Jackson Stevens led Skyridge with four total touchdowns.

Next Game: Pleasant Grove @ Skyridge on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 12 Herriman Mustangs 17 @ No. 5 Pleasant Grove Vikings 21

The Pleasant Grove Vikings advanced after defeating the Herriman Mustangs, 21-17. The Mustangs owned a three-point lead heading into the final quarter before the Vikings scored a game-winning touchdown with five minutes left to play. Carson Rasmussen led Pleasant Grove with four total touchdowns.

Next Game: Pleasant Grove @ Skyridge on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

No. 14 Riverton Silverwolves 0 @ No. 3 Lehi Pioneers 31

The Lehi Pioneers shut out the Riverton Silverwolves on Friday, 31-0. Lehi owned a 17-0 lead at halftime and scored 14 more points in the second half to secure the win. Jett Niu led the Pioneers with three touchdown passes.

Next Game: Davis @ Lehi on November 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

