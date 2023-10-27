On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Oct 27, 2023, 10:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers traded blows early on in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Once Arizona’s bullpen took over in the sixth inning, though, the D-backs had all the momentum. A 5-3 advantage held all the way up until the bottom of the ninth inning for closer Paul Sewald to bring home.

But with one swing of the bat, Sewald’s consistent postseason stretch was no more, blowing the save in a 6-5 finish in 11 innings.

Sewald did himself no favors with a leadoff walk to Leody Taveras before watching Corey Seager go yard on a first-pitch no-doubter two batters later to even up the score at 5-5.

Sewald entered Friday with eight scoreless innings in the postseason, allowing just three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. He was 6-for-6 in save opportunities across his eight appearances.

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off Miguel Castro for the 6-5 win.

Before Sewald’s implosion, the D-backs bullpen looked as strong as it had been throughout the postseason, beginning with Ryan Thompson.

RELATED STORIES

Following an inconsistent showing from ace Zac Gallen that lasted five innings and resulted in three earned runs, Thompson got out of the sixth without allowing a run and facing five batters.

Thompson would last just one inning before turning things over to Joe Mantiply in the seventh.

The 2022 All-Star had little trouble handling the top of the Rangers’ lineup, putting down Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Evan Carter in order behind 15 pitches.

This was a notable appearance for Mantiply, as he replaced rookie Andrew Saalfrank as the high-leverage lefty after Saalfrank struggled to throw strikes in the NLCS.

Mantiply’s outing opened up the door for Kevin Ginkel in the eighth.

And while he didn’t quite have the same the command he’s had in previous postseason outings, Ginkel managed to get through a leadoff hit and a one-out walk without a run crossing the plate.

It’s been an impressive playoff run for the reliever, who entering play Friday night had allowed just six hits, two walks and no runs across nine innings of work. He also struck out 13 during that span.

Arizona scored five runs via a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple, Ketel Marte fielder’s choice, Tommy Pham solo homer and Marte RBI double.

Next up, Game 2 on Saturday.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

6A Playoffs: No. 10 Lone Peak Upsets No. 7 Mountain Ridge In 2nd Round

All of the results in the 6A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

5A Playoffs: No. 11 Alta Earns Win After 4 OT Contest With No. 6 West

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4A Playoffs: No. 14 Payson Upsets No. 3 Provo In Second Round

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second round of the 2023 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Dunks All Over Clipper Defense Off Strong Drive

Utah Jazz fans were waiting for the first jaw-dropping Lauri Markkanen dunk of the season up until Friday's game against the Clippers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers