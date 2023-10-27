Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers traded blows early on in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Once Arizona’s bullpen took over in the sixth inning, though, the D-backs had all the momentum. A 5-3 advantage held all the way up until the bottom of the ninth inning for closer Paul Sewald to bring home.

But with one swing of the bat, Sewald’s consistent postseason stretch was no more, blowing the save in a 6-5 finish in 11 innings.

Sewald did himself no favors with a leadoff walk to Leody Taveras before watching Corey Seager go yard on a first-pitch no-doubter two batters later to even up the score at 5-5.

For the first time this postseason, Paul Sewald has blown a save. He walked 9-hole hitter Leody Taveras to lead off the ninth. Corey Seager tied the game with a no-doubter. 5-5pic.twitter.com/kpsMpfoOo8 — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) October 28, 2023

Sewald entered Friday with eight scoreless innings in the postseason, allowing just three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. He was 6-for-6 in save opportunities across his eight appearances.

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off Miguel Castro for the 6-5 win.

THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱 📺: FOX | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BmL8LIG5nM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Before Sewald’s implosion, the D-backs bullpen looked as strong as it had been throughout the postseason, beginning with Ryan Thompson.

Following an inconsistent showing from ace Zac Gallen that lasted five innings and resulted in three earned runs, Thompson got out of the sixth without allowing a run and facing five batters.

Thompson would last just one inning before turning things over to Joe Mantiply in the seventh.

The 2022 All-Star had little trouble handling the top of the Rangers’ lineup, putting down Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Evan Carter in order behind 15 pitches.

This was a notable appearance for Mantiply, as he replaced rookie Andrew Saalfrank as the high-leverage lefty after Saalfrank struggled to throw strikes in the NLCS.

Mantiply’s outing opened up the door for Kevin Ginkel in the eighth.

And while he didn’t quite have the same the command he’s had in previous postseason outings, Ginkel managed to get through a leadoff hit and a one-out walk without a run crossing the plate.

Paul Sewald’s blown save opens door for Rangers in extra-innings win over Diamondbacks in Game 1 of World Series:https://t.co/Xynn3eSrzw — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 28, 2023

It’s been an impressive playoff run for the reliever, who entering play Friday night had allowed just six hits, two walks and no runs across nine innings of work. He also struck out 13 during that span.

Arizona scored five runs via a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple, Ketel Marte fielder’s choice, Tommy Pham solo homer and Marte RBI double.

Next up, Game 2 on Saturday.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.