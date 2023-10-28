On the Site:
Bryson Barnes Tells His Pig Farmer From Milford, Utah Story On College GameDay

Oct 28, 2023, 9:12 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football fans know they have a pig farmer at quarterback and they’re proud of it. That farmer is Bryson Barnes.

They also know their pig farmer is from a tiny town in Utah called Milford.

But, on College GameDay ahead of Utah’s matchup against Oregon, Barnes shared his journey from the perspective of a story he wrote in elementary school.

You can check out the segment here.

College Football, Meet Utah’s Bryson Barnes

Barnes has been the backup for starting Utah quarterback Cam Rising the past three seasons and while he hasn’t played a ton- he has sparked a lot of curiosity in the college football world with one of those unique, feel-good stories fans love to read about.

Bryson Barnes’ Big Debut At The 2022 Rose Bowl

The college football world first became aware of Barnes during Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance in 2022 after Rising suffered a concussion against Ohio State.

The game was already entertainment gold to that point with both sides in a shoot-out after the Utes had jumped to a sizable lead early in the contest. Barnes’ entrance into the game pushed it a notch further.

Most teams reel when their leader goes down the way that Rising did, but the Utes under Barnes were undeterred and wasted zero time putting the Buckeyes on notice.

With 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, Barnes threw a 15-yard toss to Kincaid tying the game at 45-45 and leaving media scrambling to find out who Utah’s new gunslinger was.

Unfortunately for Barnes and the Utes there was too much time left on the clock and tOSU was able to kick a game-winning field goal to win the game, 48-45, but it didn’t change the fact a legend was born.

Where Is Bryson Barnes From?

Part of what has peaked college football fans’ curiosity about Barnes is the fact he hails from a very small town in Utah called Milford.

Located in the south-west corner of Utah in Beaver County, Milford boasts a population of 1,431 according to the 2020 census. It also mainly boasts farmland which brings us to our next point.

KSL 5 TV Live

