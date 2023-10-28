College GameDay Picks Winner Of Utah Vs. Oregon Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The pick is in and the College GameDay crew had a split decision on who has what it takes to win in the Pac-12’s big matchup between the Utes and Ducks.

Naturally, guest picker Steve Smith Sr. picked his alma mater to win…

Desmond Mason and Kirk Herbstreit both went with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

Pat McAfee, who hosted his talk show at the University of Utah campus and attended the Jazz game yesterday, picked Utah to pull out the win.

Picks are in 👀 pic.twitter.com/qXESJnLJg5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Steve Smith Sr. Announced As Guest Picker

Steve Smith Sr. was announced as the ESPN College Gameday celebrity guest picker on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning. ESPN College Gameday is in Salt Lake for the No. 13 Utah Utes hosting the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 28.

The pro-Utah crowd cheered as McAfee pointed toward Smith Sr. and said, “Celebrity guest picker tomorrow on College Gameday.”

Smith spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons in Salt Lake before being the 74th overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He played in 21 games as a Ute and finished with 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 catches. As a returner, Smith returned four punts for touchdowns and had a career return average of 11.9 yards on punts and 22 yards on kickoffs.

The two-time All-Pro accumulated 1,031 receptions, 14,731 yards, and 81 touchdowns in 16 NFL seasons. He spent 13 years with the Carolina Panthers and three seasons as a Baltimore Raven.

