On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU vs. Texas: Key Updates, Highlights, Analysis From Austin

Oct 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUSTIN, Texas – For one time only, BYU/Texas will be a matchup that counts in the Big 12 Conference standings. It’s an unusual thing to say, but that’s life in college football these days with the new wave of realignment.

KSL Sports is inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for today’s coverage between the Cougars and Longhorns.

Keep checking back here throughout the day for the latest updates, analysis, and insight into today’s matchup.

BYU (5-2, 2-2) vs. No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU/Texas: Game Day Reading

Give it a listen

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Washington Commanders Place LB Cody Barton On Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders placed former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton on their injured reserve list ahead of the team's Week 8 game.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College GameDay Picks Winner Of Utah Vs. Oregon Game

The pick is in and the College GameDay crew had a split decision on who has what it takes to win between the Utes and Ducks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Tells His Pig Farmer From Milford, Utah Story On College GameDay

Utah Football fans know they have a pig farmer at quarterback and they're proud of it. That farmer is Bryson Barnes.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off for the 6-5 win.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU vs. Texas: Key Updates, Highlights, Analysis From Austin