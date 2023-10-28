BYU vs. Texas: Key Updates, Highlights, Analysis From Austin
Oct 28, 2023, 10:20 AM
AUSTIN, Texas – For one time only, BYU/Texas will be a matchup that counts in the Big 12 Conference standings. It’s an unusual thing to say, but that’s life in college football these days with the new wave of realignment.
KSL Sports is inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for today’s coverage between the Cougars and Longhorns.
Keep checking back here throughout the day for the latest updates, analysis, and insight into today’s matchup.
BYU (5-2, 2-2) vs. No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1)
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
TV: ABC
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
BYU/Texas: Game Day Reading
- Preview, Score Prediction
- Kedon Slovis keeping BYU loose entering showdown with Texas
- Latest injury report for BYU
- BYU fans share memories of the wild weather storm ten years ago against the Longhorns
- BYU players that are on pace to redshirt this season
- Texas officially names Maalik Murphy QB1 for BYU game
- History of BYU/Texas football series
- The influence of LaVell Edwards will be on display during BYU-Texas game
- BYU’s depth chart entering today’s game
- Cougars are bringing out a new helmet combination against Texas
Give it a listen
- BYU fans call-in during “Cougar Nation” to share their thoughts
- Preview of Week 9 Big 12 football action on First & 12
- Exclusive interview with BYU captain Tyler Batty previewing the game
- Feeling the Flow: Safety Crew Wakley making an impact for BYU football
- Exclusive interview with BYU captain Isaac Rex on the keys for the Cougar offense
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com
