ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver in I-80 rollover near Park City hospitalized, one eastbound lane closed

Oct 28, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

(Park City Fire District)...

(Park City Fire District)

(Park City Fire District)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — The driver involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Park City on Saturday morning has been taken to the University of Utah Hospital in unknown condition.

Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol described the crash as a “single vehicle rollover” near mile marker 143.

Park City Fire District responded to the crash at 10:27 a.m., they said in social media post.

PCFD said that multiple medic engines, fire engines and ambulances, as well as UHP, were involved in the response.

(Park City Fire District)

One eastbound lane is blocked until the vehicle can be moved. All westbound lanes are open.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

