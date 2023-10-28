On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pence suspends campaign for president

Oct 28, 2023, 12:41 PM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Iowa Fa...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY VERONICA STRACQUALURSI AND KRISTEN HOLMES, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges.

He announced the suspension while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pence’s theory of his candidacy was simple – he broke from then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, and refocused on the core conservative principles that founded the modern Republican Party with Ronald Reagan, his political beacon.

Pence returned to that idea throughout his White House bid, from campaign signs intentionally harkening back to Reagan’s 1984 campaign to speeches urging his party to turn away from populism.

His exit from the 2024 race shows today’s GOP has long left that kind of conservatism he represents, reshaped by Trump, who continues to be the dominant candidate in the race, despite his legal troubles.

Pence, who was Indiana governor and a US congressman before being vice president, announced his campaign in early June. He chose to launch his campaign in Iowa, rather than his home state of Indiana, an indication of how much importance he was placing on the early voting state.

He attempted to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties, focusing on face-to-face interactions in intimate settings. The Midwestern native leaned on his faith and courted fellow conservative evangelicals, a crucial voting bloc in the state.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta ...

TOM KRISHER, The Associated Press

AP Sources: Auto workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday.

1 hour ago

A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lew...

JAKE BLEIBERG, PATRICK WHITTLE, HOLLY RAMER and DAVID SHARP, The Associated Press

Maine embarks on healing and searches for answers a day after mass killing suspect is found dead

Maine Gov. Janet Mills at a Friday night news conference called for the healing process to begin.

4 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Shraf Kahlil, Associated Press

DC Murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after seven weeks on the run

Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

16 hours ago

Law enforcement officers search outside the home of Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Ma...

Holly Yan, John Miller and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Suspect in Maine shooting rampage is dead

The US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in a shooting rampage across a small Maine city is dead, authorities said.

18 hours ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 25: Customers exit from a Best Buy store During Black Friday sales on No...

Associated Press

Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.

21 hours ago

(FILE) Opioids and other medications in a medicien cabinet....

Luke Seaver

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday

Saturday, October 28 is the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is participating.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Pence suspends campaign for president