On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Washington Commanders Place LB Cody Barton On Injured Reserve

Oct 28, 2023, 12:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Washington Commanders placed former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton on their injured reserve list ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders put Cody Barton on IR

On Saturday, October 28, the Commanders announced that Barton was headed to IR.

Earlier in the week, Washington said that the former Ute wouldn’t play in Week 8. On Saturday, the team decided to place him on injured reserve.

Barton suffered a high ankle sprain during Washington’s Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which the linebacker had one tackle.

With the move to IR, Barton will miss at least the next four games.

This season, Barton has recorded 61 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, and one fumble recovery in seven games.

RELATED: Commanders LB Cody Barton Recovers Fumble By Broncos

The Commanders currently own a 3-4 record. Washington’s next game is at home against the Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

RELATED STORIES

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March.

During his four seasons in the league, the linebacker has posted 231 total tackles, 140 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 65 games for the Seahawks.

In four career playoff games, Barton posted 18 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Texas: Key Updates, Highlights, Analysis From Austin

KSL Sports is inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the one-time Big 12 clash between BYU and Texas.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College GameDay Picks Winner Of Utah Vs. Oregon Game

The pick is in and the College GameDay crew had a split decision on who has what it takes to win between the Utes and Ducks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Tells His Pig Farmer From Milford, Utah Story On College GameDay

Utah Football fans know they have a pig farmer at quarterback and they're proud of it. That farmer is Bryson Barnes.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Jazz Home Victory Over LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the LA Clippers, 120-118, on Friday to pick up their first of the season. What did we learn about the team as they hit the road for two games in Phoenix and Denver? the final seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/00J9NXavhs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023 Let Everyone […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Sewald Blows Save, Diamondbacks Drop Game 1 Of World Series Vs. Rangers

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off for the 6-5 win.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Pick Up First Win Of Season Over LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz showed out in the second game of the season as they picked up their first win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Washington Commanders Place LB Cody Barton On Injured Reserve