Washington Commanders Place LB Cody Barton On Injured Reserve

SALT LAKE CITY – The Washington Commanders placed former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton on their injured reserve list ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday, October 28, the Commanders announced that Barton was headed to IR.

Earlier in the week, Washington said that the former Ute wouldn’t play in Week 8. On Saturday, the team decided to place him on injured reserve.

Barton suffered a high ankle sprain during Washington’s Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which the linebacker had one tackle.

With the move to IR, Barton will miss at least the next four games.

We have placed LB Cody Barton and G Saahdiq Charles on the Reserve/Injured List and made multiple other roster moves ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2023

This season, Barton has recorded 61 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, and one fumble recovery in seven games.

The Commanders currently own a 3-4 record. Washington’s next game is at home against the Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March.

During his four seasons in the league, the linebacker has posted 231 total tackles, 140 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 65 games for the Seahawks.

In four career playoff games, Barton posted 18 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

