On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Booker, Beal On Injury Report As Jazz Face Suns In Phoenix

Oct 28, 2023, 1:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will make their road debut against the Phoenix Suns whose injury report includes stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Saturday’s game represents the Suns home opener after splitting contests on the road against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.

Jazz Look Sharper Against Clippers

After a poor opening night performance against the Sacramento Kings the Jazz looked much improved in their win over the Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while knocking down 5-13 three-point attempts.

John Collins recorded his second straight double-double to begin his Jazz career scoring 13 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

It’s the first time since January 2-4 that Collins has had a double-double in consecutive games.

After trailing for most of the game, the Clippers took a four point lead late in the fourth quarter before Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson hit a series of threes in crunch time to give the Jazz the 120-118 victory.

Suns Injury Report

The Suns enter their third game without Bradley Beal who continues to be sidelined by a back injury.

Beal appeared in two games during the preseason averaging 11 points in 16 minutes per outing.

Booker will miss his second consecutive game with a sore foot.

The All-Star guard scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the Suns season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday night but hasn’t played since.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and snared 11 rebounds in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

How To Watch Jazz Vs. Suns

The Jazz will face the Suns on Saturday at 8 pm MST in Phoenix. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s GameDay Loss To Oregon

College GameDay was in town to watch No. 8 Oregon versus No. 13 Utah, unfortunately, the Utes ended up with their first home loss since 2020.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Texas

BYU only converted two of their 13 attempts on third down. It's hard to sustain drives when you can't keep the chains moving.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss Against One-Time Big 12 Foe Texas

BYU insider Mitch Harper gives his takeaways from the Cougars' blowout loss on the road to the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah Football Faces Reality Check Following Loss To Oregon Ducks

Reality hit hard as Utah Football had its dreams for an unprecedented three consecutive conference championship were likely dashed.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Struggles On Offense, Loses To No. 7 Texas

The BYU football team struggled on offense and suffered its third loss of the season in a road contest with the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Assign Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh To Stars

The Utah Jazz have assigned first round picks Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh to their G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Booker, Beal On Injury Report As Jazz Face Suns In Phoenix