Booker, Beal On Injury Report As Jazz Face Suns In Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will make their road debut against the Phoenix Suns whose injury report includes stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Saturday’s game represents the Suns home opener after splitting contests on the road against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.

Jazz Look Sharper Against Clippers

After a poor opening night performance against the Sacramento Kings the Jazz looked much improved in their win over the Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while knocking down 5-13 three-point attempts.

John Collins recorded his second straight double-double to begin his Jazz career scoring 13 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

It’s the first time since January 2-4 that Collins has had a double-double in consecutive games.

After trailing for most of the game, the Clippers took a four point lead late in the fourth quarter before Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson hit a series of threes in crunch time to give the Jazz the 120-118 victory.

Suns Injury Report

The Suns enter their third game without Bradley Beal who continues to be sidelined by a back injury.

Beal appeared in two games during the preseason averaging 11 points in 16 minutes per outing.

Booker will miss his second consecutive game with a sore foot.

The All-Star guard scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the Suns season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday night but hasn’t played since.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and snared 11 rebounds in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

How To Watch Jazz Vs. Suns

The Jazz will face the Suns on Saturday at 8 pm MST in Phoenix. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

