Utah Football Vs. Oregon Ducks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 13 Utah Utes host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks as two Pac-12 powers clash in Salt Lake City.

Stay caught up with live updates and analysis from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Pregame

RES is ready and waiting 😍 pic.twitter.com/kMg1UBzALa — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 28, 2023

YOU HEARD THE MAN 🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/cuP7JcWyA1 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 28, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah hosts Oregon? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.