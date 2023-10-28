Utah Football Vs. Oregon Ducks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Oct 28, 2023, 1:28 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 13 Utah Utes host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks as two Pac-12 powers clash in Salt Lake City.
Stay caught up with live updates and analysis from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Pregame
RES is ready and waiting 😍 pic.twitter.com/kMg1UBzALa
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 28, 2023
YOU HEARD THE MAN 🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/cuP7JcWyA1
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 28, 2023
Gameday + SLC 🤌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/LwRxb0WvyE
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 28, 2023
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 28, 2023
First Half
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Second Half
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.
Want more coverage like Utah hosts Oregon? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.