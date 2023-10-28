On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan apartment fire leaves isolated smoke damage, no injuries

Oct 28, 2023, 1:56 PM

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN —  A fire at an apartment building located at 6885 S. Redwood Road was contained Saturday morning before causing any serious damage or injuries.

West Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Ball said that a call reporting the fire was received at 11:25 a.m. Fire crews were on scene by 11:30 a.m.

According to Ball it was a “tiny” fire, isolated to a single apartment, and caused only smoke damage.

The occupants of the apartment were not present at the time of the fire. Ball expected them to be able to return as soon as the place is cleaned up.

There were three dogs in the apartment at the time of the fire. The dogs were in a kennel. Fire crews removed the dogs from the apartment for safety precautions. Ball said all three were “just fine.”

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Ball said that it originated in the apartment’s kitchen.

