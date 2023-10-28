BYU Safety Crew Wakley Snatches First Career Interception At Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – BYU safety Crew Wakley collected his first career interception during the first quarter of the Cougars’ game against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

BYU’s Crew Wakley records first pick

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 100,119) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

With 8:33 remaining in the opening quarter, Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy floated a pass into the flat before Wakley collected a pick. The safety returned the ball 20 yards to the Texas 21-yard line. A penalty committed by the Cougars on the return moved the ball back to the BYU 45-yard line.

It was Wakley’s first career interception.

Texas owned a 7-0 lead at the time of Wakely’s pick.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis tossed an interception to give the ball back to Texas on the following drive.

Wakley entered the game with 20 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, and two pass breakups this season.

About BYU vs. Texas Game

BYU arrived in the Lone Star State with a 5-2 overall record and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Cougars are coming off a 27-14 win over Texas Tech. BYU opened the season with a 3-0 record after wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas. The Cougars have alternated wins and losses since then. BYU lost to Kansas before beating Cincinnati. TCU blasted BYU before the Cougars got back on track against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns welcomed the Cougars with a 6-1 record on display.

Texas’ only loss came a couple of games ago against then No. 12 Oklahoma. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama, Wyoming, Baylor, No. 24 Kansas, and Houston.

Series History

Prior to the 2023 contest, the Cougars and Longhorns faced each other five other times. BYU owns a 4-1 record all-time against Texas, including 2-1 on the Longhorns’ home turf.

BYU and Texas first played in 1987 when the Cougars picked up a 22-17 win. The Cougars last played the Longhorns in 2014 when BYU blew out Texas, 41-7.

