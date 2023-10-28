BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah Forces, Recovers Fumble Against Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah forced a fumble and recovered the loose ball for the Cougars during the first half against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Isaiah Bagnah forces Texas turnover

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 100,119) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

With 14:54 left to play in the second quarter, Bagnah strip-sacked Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy and forced the ball free. The defensive end collected the pigskin for his first fumble recovery with the Cougars.

Bagnah gained possession at the BYU 29-yard line.

The turnover ended a six-play, 11-yard drive by the Longhorns.

Texas owned a 14-0 lead at the time of Bagnah’s play.

Bagnah came into the game with 22 total tackles and 10 solo tackles this season.

BYU’s game against Texas is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSL Sports.com.

About BYU vs. Texas Game

BYU arrived in the Lone Star State with a 5-2 overall record and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Cougars are coming off a 27-14 win over Texas Tech. BYU opened the season with a 3-0 record after wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas. The Cougars have alternated wins and losses since then. BYU lost to Kansas before beating Cincinnati. TCU blasted BYU before the Cougars got back on track against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns welcomed the Cougars with a 6-1 record on display.

Texas’ only loss came a couple of games ago against then No. 12 Oklahoma. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama, Wyoming, Baylor, No. 24 Kansas, and Houston.

Series History

Prior to the 2023 contest, the Cougars and Longhorns faced each other five other times. BYU owns a 4-1 record all-time against Texas, including 2-1 on the Longhorns’ home turf.

BYU and Texas first played in 1987 when the Cougars picked up a 22-17 win. The Cougars last played the Longhorns in 2014 when BYU blew out Texas, 41-7.

