BYU WR Darius Lassiter Makes Excellent Catch Against No. 7 Texas

Oct 28, 2023, 3:54 PM

AUSTIN, TexasBYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter made a spectacular catch for a career-long reception of 47 yards during the Cougars’ game against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Darius Lassiter makes career-long catch

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 100,119) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

With 10:20 remaining in the third quarter, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis unloaded a deep pass in double coverage. Lassiter fought over two defenders to snag the ball out of the air for a 47-yard gain.

Lassiter’s catch was a career-long and it moved BYU down to the Texas 13-yard line.

After the catch, Lassiter had four receptions for 60 yards. Lassiter entered the game with 23 receptions for 272 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Cougars ended the seven-play, 68-yard drive with a 32-yard field goal by Will Ferrin to trim Texas’ lead to 21-6.

BYU’s game against Texas is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSL Sports.com.

About BYU vs. Texas Game

BYU arrived in the Lone Star State with a 5-2 overall record and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Cougars are coming off a 27-14 win over Texas Tech. BYU opened the season with a 3-0 record after wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas. The Cougars have alternated wins and losses since then. BYU lost to Kansas before beating Cincinnati. TCU blasted BYU before the Cougars got back on track against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns welcomed the Cougars with a 6-1 record on display.

Texas’ only loss came a couple of games ago against then No. 12 Oklahoma. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama, Wyoming, Baylor, No. 24 Kansas, and Houston.

Series History

Prior to the 2023 contest, the Cougars and Longhorns faced each other five other times. BYU owns a 4-1 record all-time against Texas, including 2-1 on the Longhorns’ home turf.

BYU and Texas first played in 1987 when the Cougars picked up a 22-17 win. The Cougars last played the Longhorns in 2014 when BYU blew out Texas, 41-7.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

