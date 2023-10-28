Hiker in San Juan County stuck for 12 hours as emergency personnel work to free him

MONTICELLO — The San Juan County Search and Rescue team was called out Friday to assist a hiker stuck in the Generic Crack Climbing Route in Indian Creek.

Emergency personnel say a male hiker slipped while climbing and his knee became stuck around 8 p.m. His climbing partners attempted to free him, but were unable to do so.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined they would need to be flown to the top of the cliff so they could repel down to the hiker.

In a posting on Facebook, the search and rescue team said after several hours of attempting to free the hiker, additional resources from Grand County were called in.

With the additional resources, search and rescue personnel were able to free the hiker. They say he was stuck for roughly 12 hours and suffered just a minor injury.

“A huge thank you to our partners Classic Air Medical and Grand County SAR. Without them this rescue would not have been possible,” said the San Juan County Search and Rescue in the posting.