BYU Forces Turnover On Downs On Consecutive Texas Drives

AUSTIN, Texas – The BYU defense forced a turnover on downs on consecutive drives in the second half during the Cougars’ game against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

BYU’s defense makes 4th down stops

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 100,119) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

With 2:03 left in the third quarter, the Cougars halted a Longhorn drive with a stop at the BYU one-yard line on a 4th & Goal.

Turnover on downs! What a stop for the #BYU defense inside the Texas red zone. Jakob Robinson sheds a block to come up with a 4th down tackle. Excellent play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

Following a BYU punt after the Cougars stalled on offense, the Longhorns faced a 4th & 1 from the BYU two-yard line. Texas’ Jonathon Brooks was stopped in the backfield for a one-yard loss as the Cougars came up on defense for the second straight drive.

#BYU trainers are looking at Jakob Robinson on the sideline. Appears they are looking at his right arm or shoulder. An upper-body injury. Robinson walked off the field on his own.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

The Longhorns owned a 21-6 lead following both of their possessions.

BYU’s game against Texas is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSL Sports.com.

About BYU vs. Texas Game

BYU arrived in the Lone Star State with a 5-2 overall record and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Cougars are coming off a 27-14 win over Texas Tech. BYU opened the season with a 3-0 record after wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas. The Cougars have alternated wins and losses since then. BYU lost to Kansas before beating Cincinnati. TCU blasted BYU before the Cougars got back on track against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns welcomed the Cougars with a 6-1 record on display.

Texas’ only loss came a couple of games ago against then No. 12 Oklahoma. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama, Wyoming, Baylor, No. 24 Kansas, and Houston.

Series History

Prior to the 2023 contest, the Cougars and Longhorns faced each other five other times. BYU owns a 4-1 record all-time against Texas, including 2-1 on the Longhorns’ home turf.

BYU and Texas first played in 1987 when the Cougars picked up a 22-17 win. The Cougars last played the Longhorns in 2014 when BYU blew out Texas, 41-7.

