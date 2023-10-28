No. 13 Utah Football Takes Second Loss Of Season From No. 8 Oregon Ducks

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 13 Utah Utes were handed their second loss of the season by the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Oregon broke Utah’s 18-game winning streak in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes lost to the Ducks, 35-6. It was the biggest loss of the year for Utah and the first game where they couldn’t find the end zone.

Pregame

RES is ready and waiting 😍 pic.twitter.com/kMg1UBzALa — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 28, 2023

YOU HEARD THE MAN 🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/cuP7JcWyA1 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 28, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Utah won the toss and will defer to the second half. Defense up first.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Oregon starts with a delay of game. It’s dang loud here already.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Outside of the delay of game, Bo Nix and this Oregon offense have marched straight down the field. 1st and 10 at the Utah 17.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

You can hit him but can you stop him?#GoDucks | @BuckyIrving 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/CsHcCuatnW — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 28, 2023

Oregon strikes first off a one-yard touchdown run from Bo Nix.#UTAH 0 | #OREGON 7 12:18 Q1#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Two runs from Ja’Quinden Jackson and a 14-yard pass later to Munir McClain and the #Utes have moved the chains.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Utah goes for it on 4th and 2…Bryson Barnes attempts a pass to Devaughn Vele that drew a flag. PI moves the chains.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Flea Flicker goes out of bounds. Otherwise well-executed. Just ran out of real estate.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

4th and 1 for the #Utes comes up no gain. Turnover on downs. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Junior Tafuna was ready for Bucky Irving.

Play under review for a fumble…if it goes Utah’s way, Tafuna had it in his possession.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Junior Tafuna fumble recovery confirmed. Utah ball on the Oregon 27.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds Jaylon Glover for a gain of seven for the first down. Utah driving from the Oregon 16.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps but can’t get enough for the first down. Cole Becker drills the 32-yard field goal to get the #Utes on the board.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Utah gets on the board after defensive tackle Junior Tafuna recovers a fumble in Duck territory to set up a Cole Becker 32-yard field goal. Oregon still in the lead.#UTAH 3 | #OREGON 7 3:35 Q1#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Bo Nix had Troy Franklin, but Franklin dropped the ball.’ 2nd and 10 from the Utah 45 for Oregon.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Utah is getting chewed up through the middle on defense. Too many open Ducks making for chunk yards and points. #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Oregon extends their lead after Bo Nix connected with Jordan James for 18-yards and the score.#UTAH 3 | #OREGON 14 :18 Q1#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Second Quarter

An interception on Utah’s next offensive series sets Bo Nix up on the Ute 30-yard line. That’s not ideal.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

PICKED OFF@Oregonfootball‘s defense is off to a flying start 🦆 pic.twitter.com/KQ1jqa4ymw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for three yards and the touchdown. #OREvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Oregon tacks on seven more after an interception on Utah’s offensive series set them up on the Utes 30-yard line.#UTAH 3 | #OREGON 21 12:29 Q2#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds a wide-open Devaughn Vele for 16-yards and a first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Barnes takes a massive sack. Didn’t see the guy coming.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Utah will punt on 4th and 10. Jack Bouwmeester lets it rip 56-yards.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Cole Bishop gets in Bo Nix’s face. Oregon gets flagged for holding. 1st and 20 from the Ducks’ 10.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Much better series for the defense this go-around. Got the Ducks off the field fast. Oregon to punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Sione Vaki is a bad, bad man. Takes zero prisoners.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Sione Vaki, Ja’Quinden Jackson, and Jaylon Glover chipped away at those 10 yards for the first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Devaughn Vele with a major catch. Had to work for that 8-yarder. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes kept the ball and got three, but not enough for the first down. Jack Bouwmeester punts away for 46 yards.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Tao Johnson just about came down with the INT… Utah starts with good field position at their 35 after the Ducks punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes really threaded the needle on that pass to Devaughn Vele…yeeee, that was scary but awesome. Money Parks moves the chains again. Vele gaines nine on the next play.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

JJ slips and comes up short on 3rd and 1. Utah takes a timeout to discuss 4th and 1. 19 seconds left to play in the first half.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bryson Barnes connects for 18 on 4th and 1 with Devaughn Vele. Those two are cooking right now.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Utah will tack on a 30-yard Cole Becker field goal and go to halftime.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

HALFTIME Oregon has a comfortable lead over the Utes heading into the half. Cole Becker hit a 30-yard field goal as time expires.#UTAH 6 | #OREGON 21#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

When you find something that is working stick with it. Bryson Barnes throws to Devaughn Vele to open the second half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Outside of the Barnes to Vele connection, the Utes don’t get much going on offense and punt away.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Zemaiah Vaughn with some good coverage on the PBU. 2nd and 10 for Oregon.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Bo Nix moves the chains with a 19-yard pass on 3rd and 10.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Oregon extends their lead on a nine-yard Bucky Irving touchdown run.#UTAH 6 | #OREGON 28 8:44 Q3#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Some trickery on the kick return…Dijon Stanley took off for 49-yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 28, 2023

Oregon beginning to really put this game away. #UTAH 6 | #OREGON 35 6:08 Q3#OREvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Fourth Quarter

The Ducks held strong in the final quarter, not allowing the Utes to add to their score.

Utah played good defense as well in the fourth quarter. The end of the game saw zero points for either side.

Utah turns it over on downs 😅 Ball back with @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/SXV0bNIY5D — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

DOMINANT DUCKS 🦆@oregonfootball coasts to victory vs No. 13 Utah 💪 pic.twitter.com/W4fM2uZlSu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah hosts Oregon? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.