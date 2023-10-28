Jazz Assign Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh To Stars

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have assigned first round picks Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh to their G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars.

After opening the season with two games in Utah, the Jazz will play their first road game on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns before traveling to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

The Stars open training camp on Monday, giving Hendricks and Sensabaugh an opportunity to practice with the roster while the Jazz are on the road.

Hendricks, Sensabaugh Join Salt Lake City Stars

Both rookies played the final two and a half minutes of the Jazz season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Hendricks scored one point and added one rebound while Sensabaugh went scoreless, missing both of his field goal attempts.

In five preseason appearances, Hendricks averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, while shooting 31 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three in just under 12 minutes per game.

Sensbaugh appeared in one game and scored six points, grabbed one rebound, and handed out one assist.

Salt Lake City Stars Complete G League Draft

The G League draft was held on Saturday with the Stars making two selections.

With the 10th overall pick the Jazz affiliate selected 26-year-old Karolis Lukosiunas. The 6-foot-5 guard spent the last four seasons with Žalgiris Kaunas where he averaged 5.8 points in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

In the second round, the Stars selected Isaac Johnson out of Appalachian State.

Johnson went unselected in the 2020 NBA draft after averaging 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in four seasons with the Mountaineers.

Salt Lake City Stars Schedule

The Stars open the season on the road against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, November 11.

The team will host the G League Ignite in their home opener on Monday, November 13 at the Maverick Center.

Hendricks and Sensabaugh are expected to earn significant minutes with the Stars this season. The Jazz also announced that two-way players Josh Christopher, Micah Potter, and Johnny Juzang had been assigned to the Stars.

