BYU Struggles On Offense, Loses To No. 7 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The BYU football team struggled on offense and suffered its third loss of the season in a road contest with the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

BYU falls at No. 7 Texas

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

BYU lost to Texas, 35-6.

Final from Austin Texas – 35

BYU – 6

Pregame

pregame content

The Fox Football robot is here at BYU vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/WF9TaW3X0s — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

Steve Sarkisian rolls through Bevo Blvd. before facing his alma mater, #BYU.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/2NwxsOg6Cn — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

#BYU taking the field in the new Navy lids with the white facemask. @kslsports pic.twitter.com/54QN6UuLMn — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 28, 2023

It is insanely hot at field level. I gotta think heat will be a factor tonight. @kslsports #BYU pic.twitter.com/4teorpjuNE — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 28, 2023

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rolling into DKR for #BYU vs. Texas.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/KTR8QqN5Rs — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

Not seeing BYU WR Keanu Hill during warmups. #BYU‘s WRs today:

– Chase Roberts

– Kody Epps

– Darius Lassiter

– Keelan Marion

– Parker Kingston

– Koa Eldredge

– Talmage Gunther

– Talmage Gunther

– Hobbs Nyberg

#BYU RB LJ Martin continues to go through warmups. He’s taken a few carries during positional work here at DKR. Head coach Kalani Sitake told Greg Wrubell in BYU Sports Network pregame that “it looks like he is going to be unavailable” today against Texas.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 28, 2023

a couple of Cougs🤙 pic.twitter.com/FNO3h1QBH4 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 28, 2023

Lot of blue amongst the burnt orange here in Austin! pic.twitter.com/dlpmiWEZNm — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) October 28, 2023

Alumni Flags:

Derek Bates (DB)

Kapi Sikahema (DB)

Nathan Ord (WR) Team Flags:

USA: Austin Riggs (LS)

Texas: Dalton Riggs (LS)

Big 12: Koa Eldredge (WR)

Sione Veikoso 72: Simi Moala (OL)

First Half

First Quarter

#BYU's defense comes up with a stop to open the game. Far better start than the pick six in BYU's last road outing. Note worthy, Blake Mangelson got the start at defensive end.

#BYU's first offensive series: three-and-out and two near INTs. Total yards: (-1)

Welp. Xavier Worth with a punt return for a touchdown. BYU missed Marcus McKenzie badly on that play. Mory Bamba nearly had Worthy, but he over ran the play.

Xavier Worthy is something else. What a punt return TD for the Texas WR. #BYU early deficit after the offense went three-and-out.

You're not going to win many ball games when faced with 3rd & 11 and 3rd & 14. Two consecutive three-and-outs.

#BYU offense is off to a brutal start. Two drives: 3 yards. Run game: 2 carries for negative 4 yards.

Crew Wakley comes up with an INT. He had #BYU down to the 10 yard line but Max Tooley had a block in the back that sends it all the way back to BYU's own 45.

First career INT for S Crew Wakley

Crew Wakley said to me this week that coach Jay Hill tells him to "get into the flow zone." After that INT, he's feeling the flow. Working it. It's like a carousel. Circular.

Kedon Slovis throws a pick.

#BYU safety Crew Wakley was not in on that TD drive for Texas. Raider Damuni stepped in. Wakley was sitting on the bench being looked at by trainers. Never went into the medical tent.

#BYU long snapper Austin Riggs just stepped out of the medical tent.

First quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/YWi8UOW55h — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 28, 2023

Texas scored more points than #BYU generated total yards in the first quarter. Texas – 14 points, #BYU – 12 total yards (0 points)

Second Quarter

The #BYU defense is playing some great football today. We'll see if the offense can get anything going after forcing their second turnover of the game on a fumble recovery from Isaiah Bagnah.

What a play by Isaiah Baghah. Forces Murphy to fumble, then recovers the ball. #BYU takes over. Bagnah's best play this season.

Also, first sack at BYU, 11th overall.

The run game isn't there today. Throw the football on every play. Hurry up offense with 4 and 5 WR's.

Houston fans know this struggle against Texas.

Nice speed from RB Deion Smith on an option pitch. #BYU is in the red zone.

A new rule this year in college football, you can't call back-to-back timeouts. So it forces #BYU to take a delay of game penalty.

Seventh FG of the year for K Will Ferrin (24 yards)

#BYU settling for a field goal after a 16-play, 64-yard drive is a loss. Needed a touchdown to cap off that time-consuming drive that took off 9:57 of game action.

9:57 off the clock is also the most time consumed on a scoring drive. (5:34 at Kansas)

Cougs on the board with a 24YD field goal. pic.twitter.com/VG77MqLoCF — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 28, 2023

Surprised #BYU wasn't more aggressive on that final drive before the end of the first half like they were against Cincinnati last month.

Halftime in Austin No. 7 Texas – 21

BYU – 3#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/p6iX0XYZbI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

12-yard punt return a career long punt return for Parker Kingston

shots from up top 📸 pic.twitter.com/8KjVTR7oRH — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 28, 2023

#BYU's decisions on kick and punt returns need to improve coming out of this game.

Darius Lassiter just makes big-time catches. Another highlight grab.

WOW!! Another outstanding catch by Darius Lassiter on a deep pass from Slovis. He's been an awesome playmaker this season for the Cougars.

WR Darius Lassiter 47-yard reception is a career long (42 yards at BYU, 45 at Eastern Michigan)

Third game for K Will Ferrin with multiple made FG (32 yards)

#BYU is trying to put up a fight. Will Ferrin boots another field goal. Texas – 21, BYU – 6

BYU – 6#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/quNuMC0kRT — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023

BYU 6 – TEX 21 | 7:58 3Q pic.twitter.com/lA5Ynk4uxZ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 28, 2023

Turnover on downs! What a stop for the #BYU defense inside the Texas red zone. Jakob Robinson sheds a block to come up with a 4th down tackle. Excellent play.

Another outstanding defensive play made by Jakob Robinson. He fought off a block to make the tackle on Ja'Tavion Sanders forcing the TO on downs.

Stats after 3 quarters: pic.twitter.com/EMs2Z7gfV2 — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 28, 2023

Texas 21, BYU 6 – End of 3rd. #BYU has 189 total yards; Texas at 264. Third downs for #BYU: 1-10

Fourth Quarter

#BYU trainers are looking at Jakob Robinson on the sideline. Appears they are looking at his right arm or shoulder. An upper-body injury. Robinson walked off the field on his own.

Another goal line stand from the #BYU defense. Can the BYU offense make Texas pay for their decisions? Great effort today from Jay Hill's defense.

ANOTHER goal-line stand by the #BYU defense. They've been awesome today. It's a shame the Cougar offense hasn't matched them. If there was ever a time for the offense to figure it out, it's right now.

BIG STOP COUGS!!! TURNOVER ON DOWNS!! pic.twitter.com/UuwbhxIYHJ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 28, 2023

Texas 0-2 on 4th down today. BYU entered the game No. 26 nationally on 4th down conversions allowed.

#BYU safety Crew Wakley was assisted by trainers as he walked off the field.

QB Kedon Slovis 21-yard run is his longest at BYU and second longest of his career (24 at USC in 2020)

#BYU/Texas Attendance: 101,670 The third game in #BYU history that was played in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

Up next for BYU

With the loss, the Cougars dropped to a 5-3 record this season, including 2-3 in Big 12 Conference games.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 4. Kickoff time has yet to be determined. The game can be heard on KSL NewsRadio and KSLSports.com.

