BYU Struggles On Offense, Loses To No. 7 Texas

Oct 28, 2023, 4:56 PM

AUSTIN, Texas – The BYU football team struggled on offense and suffered its third loss of the season in a road contest with the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

BYU falls at No. 7 Texas

The Longhorns hosted the Cougars at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 28.

BYU lost to Texas, 35-6.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Up next for BYU

With the loss, the Cougars dropped to a 5-3 record this season, including 2-3 in Big 12 Conference games.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 4. Kickoff time has yet to be determined. The game can be heard on KSL NewsRadio and KSLSports.com.

BYU/Texas: Game Day Reading

Give it a listen

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Struggles On Offense, Loses To No. 7 Texas