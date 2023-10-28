On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Takeaways From Utah’s GameDay Loss To Oregon

Oct 28, 2023, 5:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – All eyes were on Salt Lake City as College GameDay rolled into town to watch No. 8 Oregon take on No. 13 Utah. Unfortunately for the Utes, they walked away with their first home loss since 2020.

There is a lot to like about this Utah football team while also admitting they have been severely, and unexpectedly limited by a plethora of injuries. That was apparent in Saturday’s contest with the Ducks where the Utes came up short, 35-6.

Utah has put up an incredible fight so far this season that fans should be proud of. Even five years ago the Utes would have been toast long before now. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s GameDay loss to Oregon.

Takeaway No. 1: There Is Only So Much Patching You Can Do

As mentioned above, what Utah has managed to do without key starters either for the whole season or parts of the season has been impressive.

The creativity and coaching have been really good for the Utes to be in the position they found themselves in on Saturday.

The unfortunate thing is, at some point there is a limit to how much the coaches and players can patch things together and that was evident against Oregon, even if the players and Kyle Whittingham will never use that as an excuse. (This author will do that a little for them because it is a valid point.)

“Nobody cares if you are injured,” Whittingham said in post-game. “I never want to play that card. Whatever you got available, you’ve got to make the most of what you have available. Sure, we are missing a lot of good players we wish we had, but there are other teams in the country in the same boat.”

There is zero shame losing to this Ducks team. Sure, in an ideal world, Utah would have been able to hang a little closer or pull off the win, but this is a legit Oregon team. They are built to compete with just about anyone in the country.

If the injury bug had been kinder to Utah, we likely would have been saying the same thing about them. It’s just not reality for 2023 and that is ok.

Takeaway No. 2: Utah’s Defense Struggled More Than Expected

Utah’s defense has been incredible this year, but this was not one of their better efforts.

In his post-game comments, Whittingham mentioned this very well may have been the Utes’ worst tackling game of the year, though they still need to watch the tape to be sure.

A quick scan of the stats that Oregon racked up seems to support that line of thought though.

Quarterback Bo Nix finished his day 24-31 for 248 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Nix added four carries for eight yards and one more touchdown on the ground.

On the ground, Bucky Irving was a menace carrying the ball 14 times for 83 yards and one touchdown. His counterpart through the air, Troy Franklin was 8 of 10 catching the ball for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Altogether, the Ducks ran 58 plays for 390 yards of offense- 248 of those yards were through the air and 142 yards were on the ground.

Many of Oregon’s chunk plays that moved the chains could have been prevented if the Utah defense had a better tackling day to prevent the yards after contact it felt like the Ducks gained with ease.

Takeaway No. 3: Turnovers Were A Killer

The Utes have been pretty good in 2023 protecting the football on offense while taking the ball away on defense.

Saturday was rough in that regard for the Utes.

The offense suffered two untimely interceptions, while the defense only managed one fumble recovery.

Whittingham has always touted the team that wins the turnover battle is usually the team that wins and that proved very true against the Ducks.

Bonus Baby Takeaway

Utah is going to need to shake this game off the way they did against Oregon State a few weeks back.

While the Utes a likely out of the Pac-12 Title race with two conference losses (unless we have some madness like last season) they do sit at 6-2 with the opportunity to qualify for a good bowl game if they can keep winning.

It won’t be easy.

They still have to face a Washington team that beat Oregon, and an Arizona team that has been giving a lot of really good teams some fits.

Still, as Whittingham said in post-game, this is a team filled with high character guys who show up when adversity is at its highest.

They wouldn’t be where they are now if that weren’t true.

“Adversity and tough times like this reveal character and I believe we have a lot of character in our locker room,” Whittingham said. “We have a lot of guys who are very prideful and will come back and respond and work even harder this week. They will work to get back on track, but when you get beat like that, you don’t want to go in and berate your team. Brow beat them. What happened out there was enough. You just have to let them know you still believe in them, which I do.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Contested Matchup

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers fell to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a back-and-forth matchup on Saturday. The Blazers came back from down 12 but ultimately ended up losing 34-30. UTU QB Kobe Tracy threw three touchdowns against EKU. First Half The Colonels got the ball first and QB Parker McKinney threw […]

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dominant Merrill Kelly Start Helps Diamondbacks Even World Series Against Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was once again dominant in the postseason, helping his team even the World Series 1-1.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Making Smart Plays For Utah Jazz

Keyonte George is looking like the steal of the 2023 NBA draft as he looks comfortable in just his third pro game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Gets Dirty, Finds Collin Sexton For Layup In Jazz Slow Start

John Collins continues making Utah Jazz brass look smart as his first-quarter hustle play led to points for Collin Sexton.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Defense ‘Played Hard Until The End’ In Texas Setback

BYU's defense put up fight in the loss to No. 7 Texas in Austin.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Offense Stalls At Texas, Sitake Remains Confident In Slovis

Kalani Sitake remains confident in Kedon Slovis moving forward.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Three Takeaways From Utah’s GameDay Loss To Oregon