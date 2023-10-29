Suspects in custody following alleged kidnapping, burglary incident on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department says three people are in custody following an alleged kidnapping and burglary situation on Thursday in the Poplar Grove area.

According to the probable cause statement, a mother notified police to say her daughter has being held hostage at a residence in the area of 948 W. 300 South. The probable cause statement further stated the girl had taken items from the house a few days earlier and was now being held against her will.

The probable cause statement says the victim went to the address looking for her mother. As the victim went into the house, she was taken by roughly three individuals to the back of the home and was told she wouldn’t be allowed to leave until she got her mother on the phone. The victim says a fourth individual came into the room, and eventually was the one that let her leave. During the ordeal, however, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a weapon at the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

As the victim left the house, she went to a friend’s house on Gillespie Avenue. A short time later, there was a knock on the front door of the friend’s home, and four individuals entered the home. The probable cause statement says all four allegedly were in possession of a weapon. The victim recognized all four individuals from the earlier incident.

Eventually, the four individuals were taken into custody. At the conclusion of the search, multiple weapons were found had matched the description given to police by two individuals.

The suspects have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of one court of kidnapping and one court of burglary.

The probable cause statement says police have requested that the four individuals be held without bail.