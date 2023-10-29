West Valley City neighbors continue Halloween display with goal of raising food for Utah Food Bank

WEST VALLEY CITY — A group of neighbors in West Valley City have been turning their front lawns into a spooky experience during the Halloween season and are also doing it for a good cause.

Don Smith and his neighbor Terry Fleming have been combining their front yards for seven years now to create “Nightmare on Clown Street.” Their yards fenced off with scary clown heads lined up on top of the railing.

This year, the experience expanding, after Smith convinced another neighbor to join in on the fun.

“I think it’s like 172 (clowns),” Smith said “We’ve never really counted them.”

Each yard with a different theme according to Smith, from your typical spooky circus clowns to a “play yard” theme with porcelain dolls lying around and dolls with dark black eyes on swings, to a “Hollywood” theme with life size versions of Penny Wise from the movie “It” and the “Annabelle” doll to name a few.

The neighbors started doing scavenger hunts allowing people on their yards to find certain items and even win prizes.

“We’re out talking to people every night and a lot of people voice their appreciation.”

The display is done with the community in mind. Two in memoriam signs can been seen throughout the display, one in honor of Smith’s mother who passed away in January and another in honor of 13-year-old Zoejane Betker who died several weeks ago from brain cancer.

“She loved the clowns, that’s how we met,” Smith said.

While it brings people together, Smith and Fleming are also hoping to give back. Along the yards are large bins with signs encouraging visitors to donate to the Utah Food Bank, a tradition that’s also grown over the years.

“The kids are coming, and they have their trick or treat bag in one hand and their food bag in the other,” Smith said.

This year, Smith said the goal is to year 2,500 pounds of food.

“Right now, we’re at 1,158,” he said.

The bins will stay out in front a few days after Halloween for the community to drop off any non-perishable items.

The display is located at 6186 W. Brud Dr. in West Valley City and runs Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

And on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m.

You can also visit their Facebook page here.