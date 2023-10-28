John Collins Gets Dirty, Finds Collin Sexton For Layup In Jazz Slow Start

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins continues making Utah Jazz brass look smart as his first-quarter hustle play led to points for Collin Sexton.

The Utah Jazz (1-1) is playing the Phoenix Suns (1-1) in its first road game of the season. This is the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

With Utah trailing 18-11, Collins dove on a loose ball in the paint before finding a cutting Sexton for the hoop and a foul. Sexton made the free throw to bring the Jazz within four at 18-14.

Seven turnovers have plagued the Jazz as Phoenix has scored 12 points off of Utah giveaways. Jordan Clarkson and Sexton lead the Jazz with seven points apiece. Kevin Durant leads all scorers with ten points.

Phoenix leads

Jazz Take On Injury Depleted Suns

The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Tonight’s game is the Suns home opener after splitting contests on the road against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.

The Suns are playing their third game without Bradley Beal, who continues to be sidelined by a back injury. Beal appeared in two preseason games, averaging 11 points in 16 minutes per outing.

Booker is missing his second consecutive game with a sore foot.

The All-Star guard scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the Suns season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday night but hasn’t played since.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and snared 11 rebounds in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

The game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Following this game, the Jazz head to Colorado for a matchup against the defending-World Champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, October 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

