Keyonte George Making Smart Plays For Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is looking like the steal of the 2023 NBA draft as he looks comfortable in just his third pro game.

The Utah Jazz (1-1) is playing the Phoenix Suns (1-1) in its first road game of the season.

Utah trailed by eight when George drove by his defender, faked a pass, and then found Kessler for an easy two-handed slam.

In just five minutes of play, the rookie out of Baylor has two points, two assists, and two rebounds as the Jazz battle back against Phoenix.

Unlocked a new level 🔐 pic.twitter.com/2torH5bRtg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2023

Eric Gordon leads all scorers with 14 points. Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Phoenix leads 49-38 with 5:36 left in the half.

Jazz Take On Injury Depleted Suns

The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Tonight’s game is the Suns home opener after splitting contests on the road against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.

The Suns are playing their third game without Bradley Beal, who continues to be sidelined by a back injury. Beal appeared in two preseason games, averaging 11 points in 16 minutes per outing.

Booker is missing his second consecutive game with a sore foot.

The All-Star guard scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the Suns season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday night but hasn’t played since.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and snared 11 rebounds in the Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

