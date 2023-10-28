Utah Tech Football Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Contested Matchup

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers fell to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a back-and-forth matchup on Saturday.

The Blazers came back from down 12 but ultimately ended up losing 34-30.

UTU QB Kobe Tracy threw three touchdowns against EKU.

First Half

The Colonels got the ball first and QB Parker McKinney threw an interception on the first play of the game.

Utah Tech’s Fasito-Otai Sagapolu reeled in the first interception of his career.

1Q: Fasito-Otai Sagapolu with his first career interception on the Trailblazers’ first defensive play of the night! #UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/3AmnyWlTKD — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 29, 2023

The Trailblazers got down to fourth & goal on the goalline but were stuffed by the EKU defense.

The Colonels then went on a 15-play drive that ended in a field goal attempt.

EKU kicker Patrick Nations lined up but the ball sailed outside the uprights.

1Q: @MaximusBane with big sack on 3rd down! EKU misses the 37-yard FG try and the Trailblazers take over at the UT 20! #UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/DeV7ruHRuk — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 29, 2023

Utah Tech responded with a 55-yard field goal to get on the board first in Greater Zion Stadium.

The first quarter came to an end with the Trailblazers leading the Colonels, 3-0.

Eastern Kentucky started the second quarter with the ball and found the end zone on the back of RB Joshua Carter.

Carter got the ball on seven of EKU’s 11 plays on the scoring drive. He capped it off with a 9-yard TD rush.

Utah Tech made it all the way into the red zone again but was forced to settle for another field goal.

Connor Brooksby lined up from 31 yards and nailed it to make it a one-point game.

EKU kept rolling on their next possession with a 40-yard bomb to Hunter Brown to take a 14-6 lead.

A 55-yard connection between Kobe Tracy and Keith Davis set the Trailblazers up in scoring position late in the second quarter.

With less than two minutes before the break, Keith Davis finished the drive with a touchdown.

2Q – …a Trailblazer TOUCHDOWN! Tracy hits Davis on the slant from 5-yards out to make a 14-13 game just before halftime!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/4yrpd1ozB5 — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 29, 2023

UTU forced a stop and got the ball back with 17 seconds. They were able to move into field goal range to take the lead.

Utah Tech went into the break up by two over Eastern Kentucky, 16-14.

Second Half

The Trailblazers started the second half with the ball and quickly went three-and-out.

Following the punt, EKU looked deep and scored a 69-yard touchdown on their first play.

Come for the touchdown, stay for the celebration 🕸️#FCS x 🎥 ESPN+ / @EKUFootball pic.twitter.com/vwQ1erUcXA — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 29, 2023

The Colonels regained the lead with the score.

Eastern Kentucky kept the defensive intensity high, forcing another three-and-out and getting the ball back to the offense.

They made the most of it by putting together a 7-play scoring drive.

Utah Tech went down by 12 following the back-to-back EKU scores.

Needing a score to get back in it, Beau Sparks provided just that for the Blazers.

Sparks capped off a 75-yard drive with his sixth touchdown in the past four games.

3Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Kobe Tracy hooks up with Beau Sparks for his team-leading 7th TD catch of the season! Sparks has now caught a TD pass in 4-straight games! #UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/9kWYbysAFZ — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 29, 2023

EKU made a field goal on their next drive to increase the lead to eight.

Utah Tech came back and scored another touchdown on a long-winded drive.

Keith Davis was the touchdown-scorer, recording his second of the game.

4Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Kobe Tracy finds Keith Davis in the corner of the end zone for his 2nd TD of the night. The TD toss also gives Tracy his 3rd-straight 3 TD game of the year. #UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/Be81FXurak — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 29, 2023

The Trailblazers trailed by just one following Davis’ score.

After driving down the field for nearly seven minutes, the Colonels were forced to take a field goal on 4th & goal. They led 34-30 with seven minutes left in regulation.

The Blazers got the ball back with three minutes and needed a touchdown down four.

They made it into the red zone but ultimately couldn’t score.

Eastern Kentucky holds onto their late lead to beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers, 34-30.

