On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Football Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Contested Matchup

Oct 28, 2023, 9:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers fell to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a back-and-forth matchup on Saturday.

The Blazers came back from down 12 but ultimately ended up losing 34-30.

UTU QB Kobe Tracy threw three touchdowns against EKU.

First Half

The Colonels got the ball first and QB Parker McKinney threw an interception on the first play of the game.

Utah Tech’s Fasito-Otai Sagapolu reeled in the first interception of his career.

The Trailblazers got down to fourth & goal on the goalline but were stuffed by the EKU defense.

The Colonels then went on a 15-play drive that ended in a field goal attempt.

EKU kicker Patrick Nations lined up but the ball sailed outside the uprights.

Utah Tech responded with a 55-yard field goal to get on the board first in Greater Zion Stadium.

The first quarter came to an end with the Trailblazers leading the Colonels, 3-0.

Eastern Kentucky started the second quarter with the ball and found the end zone on the back of RB Joshua Carter.

Carter got the ball on seven of EKU’s 11 plays on the scoring drive. He capped it off with a 9-yard TD rush.

Utah Tech made it all the way into the red zone again but was forced to settle for another field goal.

Connor Brooksby lined up from 31 yards and nailed it to make it a one-point game.

EKU kept rolling on their next possession with a 40-yard bomb to Hunter Brown to take a 14-6 lead.

A 55-yard connection between Kobe Tracy and Keith Davis set the Trailblazers up in scoring position late in the second quarter.

With less than two minutes before the break, Keith Davis finished the drive with a touchdown.

UTU forced a stop and got the ball back with 17 seconds. They were able to move into field goal range to take the lead.

Utah Tech went into the break up by two over Eastern Kentucky, 16-14.

Second Half

The Trailblazers started the second half with the ball and quickly went three-and-out.

Following the punt, EKU looked deep and scored a 69-yard touchdown on their first play.

The Colonels regained the lead with the score.

Eastern Kentucky kept the defensive intensity high, forcing another three-and-out and getting the ball back to the offense.

They made the most of it by putting together a 7-play scoring drive.

Utah Tech went down by 12 following the back-to-back EKU scores.

Needing a score to get back in it, Beau Sparks provided just that for the Blazers.

Sparks capped off a 75-yard drive with his sixth touchdown in the past four games.

EKU made a field goal on their next drive to increase the lead to eight.

Utah Tech came back and scored another touchdown on a long-winded drive.

Keith Davis was the touchdown-scorer, recording his second of the game.

The Trailblazers trailed by just one following Davis’ score.

After driving down the field for nearly seven minutes, the Colonels were forced to take a field goal on 4th & goal. They led 34-30 with seven minutes left in regulation.

The Blazers got the ball back with three minutes and needed a touchdown down four.

They made it into the red zone but ultimately couldn’t score.

Eastern Kentucky holds onto their late lead to beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers, 34-30.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dominant Merrill Kelly Start Helps Diamondbacks Even World Series Against Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was once again dominant in the postseason, helping his team even the World Series 1-1.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Making Smart Plays For Utah Jazz

Keyonte George is looking like the steal of the 2023 NBA draft as he looks comfortable in just his third pro game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Gets Dirty, Finds Collin Sexton For Layup In Jazz Slow Start

John Collins continues making Utah Jazz brass look smart as his first-quarter hustle play led to points for Collin Sexton.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Defense ‘Played Hard Until The End’ In Texas Setback

BYU's defense put up fight in the loss to No. 7 Texas in Austin.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Offense Stalls At Texas, Sitake Remains Confident In Slovis

Kalani Sitake remains confident in Kedon Slovis moving forward.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Flies Past Abilene Christian Behind Ground Attack

The Southern Utah football team blew out the Abilene Christian Wildcats behind an impressive rushing performance.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah Tech Football Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Contested Matchup