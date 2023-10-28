On the Site:
Shorthanded Suns Crush Jazz In Phoenix

Oct 28, 2023, 10:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Phoenix Suns made short work of the Utah Jazz cruising to an easy 126-104 victory.

Playing without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns got a combined 47 points from Kevin Durant and Eric Gordon in 55 total minutes.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen with 19.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game with a 4-0 run, but Phoenix quickly answered with a 16-3 run due to a slew of turnovers.

Markkanen scored nine points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from downtown, but the Jazz were undone by seven sloppy turnovers in the first quarters leading to 12 Phoenix points.

Kevin Durant poured 10 points to lead all scorers.

After one the Jazz trailed the Suns 37-27.

Second Quarter

Keyonte George subbed into the game and gave the Jazz a boost recording five points, two rebounds, and two assists.

The Jazz limited their turnovers to two in the second quarter, but shot just 3-12 from the three-point line.

Eric Gordon scored 12 points in the second quarter to bring his total to 21 points.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Suns 66-50.

Third Quarter

The Suns opened the third quarter on an 11-o run to extend their lead to 27.

The Jazz managed just seven points in the first six minutes of the quarter, falling behind by 30, 87-57.

Phoenix outscored the Jazz 40-28 in the third quarter.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Suns 106-78.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns rested their starters for the majority of the fourth quarter allowing the second unit to get minutes early in the season.

Similarly, Jazz coach Will Hardy went to his bench midway through the quarter with the game clearly out of reach.

The Jazz fell to the Suns 126-104.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

