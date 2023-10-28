On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Suffer Ugly Loss To Suns

Oct 28, 2023, 11:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz suffered their second ugly loss in three games after getting smothered by the Phoenix Suns 126-104.

Kevin Durant poured in 26 points while Eric Gordon scored all 21 of his points in the first half.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 19 points in the loss.

Scheduled Loss, But Still Ugly

Truthfully, this game could have been chalked up as a loss as soon as the Jazz released their schedule in August.

After playing against the uber-talented Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, the Jazz faced a quick turnaround traveling to play the Suns in their Phoenix home opener.

Through their first three games, the Jazz have faced teams that went a combined 137-109 last season, all of whom are expected to be more competitive this year.

From 30,000 feet, the Jazz 1-2 start is anything but a disaster.

But at ground level, two of the Jazz’s three performances so far this season have been underwhelming.

Against the Kings, the Jazz found themselves trailing by 12 two minutes into the second half and never closed the deficit to fewer than double-digits for the remainder of the game.

In Phoenix, the Suns built a 60-50 lead with one minute left to play in the first half, and again the Jazz never got any closer.

Fatigue was certainly a factor, and it was apparent from the team’s sloppy play resulting in seven first quarter turnovers.

But considering the Suns were playing without two of their top three players, and many of their lineups have rarely shared the floor together, you’d expect the Jazz to be more competitive.

With reigning champion Denver Nuggets next on the Jazz schedule, the team’s problems might get worse before they get better.

How Has Talen Horton-Tucker Played In Three Starts?

Talen Horton-Tucker was named to the Jazz starting backcourt to open the season with coach Will Hrady pointing to the guard’s defense and fit alongside Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen as a key to the decision.

Through three games, the guard’s play has been a mixed bag.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 27 percent from the floor and 33 percent from the floor.

In addition to his lack of rebounding, there have been some difficult defensive assignments that have left the Jazz vulnerable with the 22-year-old on the floor.

However, it hasn’t all been bad.

In three outings the Jazz have been outscored by a combined 36 points against the Kings, Clippers, and Suns. But they have been slightly less bad with Horton-Tucker on the floor rather than off.

The Jazz are a -.21 points per minute with Horton-Tucker on the floor and a -.27 points per minute with him off the court.

It’s early, and the Jazz have faced a slew of difficult teams to begin the season, so it may not yet be time to abandon the Horton-Tucker experience.

However, with the increasingly impressive play from rookie Keyonte George who scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out six assists in 27 minutes against Phoenix, the leash for Horton-Tucker can’t be long.

Nightly Awards

In a new feature for Jazz games this season, we’ll be handing out nightly awards based on performances from each contest. Here is our first edition.

The Linas Kleiza ‘That Guy Cooked the Jazz‘ Award goes to:

Eric Gordon who scored 21 points in 17 first-half minutes before going scoreless in the second half. This award could easily be called the Eric Gordon ‘That Guy Cooked the Jazz’ Award for the number of times he’s had impressive performances against Utah.

The Jared Butler ‘This Ain’t the Preseason Anymore‘ Award goes to:

Kris Dunn who after a brilliant preseason has yet to show up for the Jazz through the first three games.

After shooting a staggering 85 percent from the floor and 66 percent from three in five preseason outings, Dunn is shooting a combined 7-20 from the floor including 0-4 from the three-point line.

The ‘I Was Right About Him‘ Award goes to:

Grayson Allen who I liked heading into the draft, even though many thought he was a reach in the first round. The guard is starting on a team expected to compete for a title, and had an impressive 17 point, four rebound, three assist outing against the Jazz for the Suns.

Utah Jazz’s Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Nuggets on Monday at 7 pm MST in Denver. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU At West Virginia

We've got a kickoff time for BYU's first-ever trip to Morgantown, West Virginia.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Wins First Big 12 Championship

BYU has a Big 12 Championship in its trophy case.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Suns Crush Jazz In Phoenix

The shorthanded Phoenix Suns made quick work of the Utah Jazz cruising to an easy 126-104 victory in their home opener. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Contested Matchup

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers fell to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a back-and-forth matchup on Saturday. The Blazers came back from down 12 but ultimately ended up losing 34-30. UTU QB Kobe Tracy threw three touchdowns against EKU. First Half The Colonels got the ball first and QB Parker McKinney threw […]

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dominant Merrill Kelly Start Helps Diamondbacks Even World Series Against Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was once again dominant in the postseason, helping his team even the World Series 1-1.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Making Smart Plays For Utah Jazz

Keyonte George is looking like the steal of the 2023 NBA draft as he looks comfortable in just his third pro game.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Jazz Suffer Ugly Loss To Suns