BYU Athletics Wins First Big 12 Championship

BYU athletics officially has a Big 12 Championship in the trophy case.

The No. 4 ranked BYU women’s cross country team won the Cougars first-ever Big 12 Conference title across all sports at the university on Saturday.

BYU became a member of the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.

The victory took place at Iowa State’s cross-country course in Ames, Iowa.

BYU’s team score edged out Oklahoma State, who finished in second place, 35-39. The top finisher for BYU was Lexy Halladay-Lowry, who placed 4th individually.

BYU’s top seven runners all finished in the Top 14.

“I love this team this year because there is no particular order. On any given day, anyone can rise to the occasion,” said BYU women’s cross country head coach Diljeet Taylor. “Lexy was our leader today and did a great job. Overall, this is a good stepping stone and a great way to enter the Big 12. We hope to represent the Big 12 well at nationals too.”

Final Times

Lexy Halladay-Lowry | 4th | 19:44.3

Jenna Hutchins | 6th | 19:54.5

Carmen Alder | 7th | 19:57.2

Aubrey Frentheway | 8th | 19:58.0

Riley Chamberlain | 10th | 20:10.4

Sadie Sargent | 13th | 20:22.7

Carlee Hansen | 14th | 20:22.7

Taylor Rohantinsky | 20:29.5 | 18th

Jacey Farmer | 20:30.0 | 19th

Anastaysia Davis | 20:30.3 | 20th

Big 12 Women’s Cross Country Championship 6K

1. BYU – 35 points

2. Oklahoma State – 39

3. Iowa State – 70

4. West Virginia – 163

5. Kansas State – 185

6. Kansas – 208

7. Texas – 221

8. TCU – 236

9. Texas Tech – 240

10. Cincinnati – 243

11. UCF – 263

12. Oklahoma – 345

13. Houston – 374

14. Baylor – 391

