TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU At West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas – The upcoming BYU football game at West Virginia officially has a kickoff time and TV channel designation.

BYU will face West Virginia at 5 p.m. (MT)/7 p.m. (ET) in Morgantown on Saturday, November 4.

BYU football will play WVU on FS1

The game will be televised nationally on FS1. You can also listen to the game on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM), with extended pregame coverage kicking off at Noon this Saturday.

BYU looks to bounce back from a difficult loss at Texas on October 28. Meanwhile, West Virginia returns home after an impressive 41-28 victory over UCF.

Big 12 football schedule for Week 10

The Big 12 primarily had six-day television holds on all but one of its Saturday games for week 10 action. Here’s how the rest of the Big 12 schedule for the upcoming week shakes out on television.

TCU at Texas Tech (Thursday) | 5 p.m. | FS1

Kansas State at Texas | 10 a.m. | FOX

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

UCF at Cincinnati | 1:30 p.m. | FS1

Houston at Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Kansas at Iowa State | 5 p.m. | ESPN

BYU at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | FS1

BYU/West Virginia history on the gridiron

BYU football has never traveled to Morgantown before. It’s another unique matchup caused by BYU being a new member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU and West Virginia have only had one previous meeting. That was in 2016, Kalani Sitake’s first season as the BYU head coach.

West Virginia won that neutral field game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, 35-32.

BYU football boasts a 5-3 record overall and 2-3 in the Big 12. West Virginia, who was picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll, has exceeded the media’s low expectations also has a 5-3 record overall, but is 3-2 in the conference.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27

Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11

Oct. 21 – BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Oct. 28 – No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

